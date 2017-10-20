Hochschild Mining PLC (HOCM.L)
HOCM.L on London Stock Exchange
227.60GBp
20 Oct 2017
227.60GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-5.20 (-2.23%)
-5.20 (-2.23%)
Prev Close
232.80
232.80
Open
233.50
233.50
Day's High
236.30
236.30
Day's Low
226.20
226.20
Volume
1,010,941
1,010,941
Avg. Vol
1,883,804
1,883,804
52-wk High
337.60
337.60
52-wk Low
186.60
186.60
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.23
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|1
|1
|2
|(3) HOLD
|3
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.57
|2.71
|2.50
|2.25
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|703.47
|733.00
|624.60
|880.23
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|804.76
|909.00
|736.00
|906.35
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.23
|0.23
|0.23
|0.15
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|0.07
|0.11
|0.05
|0.26
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|0.15
|0.19
|0.11
|0.28
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|7.00
|13.00
|1.00
|-9.60
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|703.47
|717.32
|720.95
|724.44
|880.23
|Year Ending Dec-18
|804.76
|801.74
|820.91
|823.70
|906.35
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.23
|0.23
|0.23
|0.13
|0.15
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.07
|0.07
|0.08
|0.09
|0.26
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.15
|0.15
|0.17
|0.19
|0.28
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|1
|3
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|1
|3
- Miner Hochschild boosts hunt for acquisitions: executive
- UPDATE 1-Miner Hochschild boosts hunt for acquisitions -executive
- BRIEF-Revelo Resources executes option agreement with Hochschild for Loro Gold-Silver project in Northern Chile
- UPDATE 1-Miner Hochschild's H1 pretax profit falls 33.8 pct on higher costs
- Miner Hochschild's H1 pretax profit falls 33.8 pct on higher costs