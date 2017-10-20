HOCHTIEF AG (HOTG.DE)
HOTG.DE on Xetra
150.15EUR
20 Oct 2017
150.15EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€1.10 (+0.74%)
€1.10 (+0.74%)
Prev Close
€149.05
€149.05
Open
€150.45
€150.45
Day's High
€151.50
€151.50
Day's Low
€148.65
€148.65
Volume
133,386
133,386
Avg. Vol
92,706
92,706
52-wk High
€174.00
€174.00
52-wk Low
€118.40
€118.40
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Underperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|4
|4
|4
|(5) SELL
|4
|4
|4
|4
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.80
|4.09
|4.09
|4.09
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|22,734.80
|23,200.00
|22,067.00
|21,388.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|23,925.90
|25,407.00
|22,906.00
|22,238.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|6.67
|7.15
|5.92
|5.62
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|7.38
|8.20
|6.18
|5.94
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|10.97
|17.60
|0.20
|24.46
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5,130.00
|5,148.99
|18.99
|0.37
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|5,011.00
|5,031.23
|20.23
|0.40
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|4,869.40
|4,951.43
|82.03
|1.68
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|4,331.71
|4,414.43
|82.72
|1.91
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|6,102.10
|5,046.71
|1,055.39
|17.30
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|22,734.80
|22,704.40
|22,749.70
|22,749.70
|21,388.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|23,925.90
|23,930.10
|23,914.20
|23,914.20
|22,238.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings