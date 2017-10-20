Edition:
HOCHTIEF AG (HOTG.DE)

HOTG.DE on Xetra

150.15EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.10 (+0.74%)
Prev Close
€149.05
Open
€150.45
Day's High
€151.50
Day's Low
€148.65
Volume
133,386
Avg. Vol
92,706
52-wk High
€174.00
52-wk Low
€118.40

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Underperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 4 4 4
(5) SELL 4 4 4 4
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.80 4.09 4.09 4.09

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 22,734.80 23,200.00 22,067.00 21,388.70
Year Ending Dec-18 11 23,925.90 25,407.00 22,906.00 22,238.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 6.67 7.15 5.92 5.62
Year Ending Dec-18 11 7.38 8.20 6.18 5.94
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 10.97 17.60 0.20 24.46

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5,130.00 5,148.99 18.99 0.37
Quarter Ending Sep-16 5,011.00 5,031.23 20.23 0.40
Quarter Ending Jun-16 4,869.40 4,951.43 82.03 1.68
Quarter Ending Mar-16 4,331.71 4,414.43 82.72 1.91
Quarter Ending Dec-15 6,102.10 5,046.71 1,055.39 17.30

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 22,734.80 22,704.40 22,749.70 22,749.70 21,388.70
Year Ending Dec-18 23,925.90 23,930.10 23,914.20 23,914.20 22,238.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings

