Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL.NS)
HPCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
460.35INR
19 Oct 2017
460.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.95 (-0.64%)
Rs-2.95 (-0.64%)
Prev Close
Rs463.30
Rs463.30
Open
Rs465.00
Rs465.00
Day's High
Rs465.45
Rs465.45
Day's Low
Rs458.45
Rs458.45
Volume
328,896
328,896
Avg. Vol
4,866,065
4,866,065
52-wk High
Rs492.80
Rs492.80
52-wk Low
Rs269.30
Rs269.30
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|7.59
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|8
|9
|10
|10
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|10
|10
|9
|8
|(3) HOLD
|7
|6
|8
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|8
|8
|8
|9
|(5) SELL
|3
|3
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.67
|2.61
|2.54
|2.57
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|17
|514,784.00
|626,357.00
|400,357.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|483,207.00
|503,524.00
|462,891.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|28
|1,873,710.00
|2,442,620.00
|1,338,700.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|22
|2,050,880.00
|2,422,300.00
|1,569,570.00
|2,015,660.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|21
|2,247,810.00
|2,871,300.00
|1,760,040.00
|2,292,730.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|9
|7.59
|12.84
|4.40
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|10.68
|10.68
|10.68
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|29
|33.06
|45.00
|13.60
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|25
|37.69
|49.37
|21.73
|28.11
|Year Ending Mar-19
|24
|37.48
|54.82
|19.27
|28.38
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|1.20
|1.20
|1.20
|8.91
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|471,638.00
|533,848.00
|62,210.28
|13.19
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|514,784.00
|514,142.00
|642.28
|0.12
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|484,982.00
|484,856.00
|126.69
|0.03
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|461,739.00
|483,694.00
|21,955.28
|4.75
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|484,800.00
|515,995.00
|31,195.47
|6.43
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|8.09
|9.10
|1.01
|12.53
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7.59
|11.93
|4.34
|57.14
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|9.03
|10.43
|1.40
|15.53
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|6.27
|4.60
|1.67
|26.64
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|8.04
|13.77
|5.73
|71.31
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|514,784.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|483,207.00
|483,207.00
|470,020.00
|470,020.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1,873,710.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2,050,880.00
|2,050,880.00
|2,051,290.00
|2,052,090.00
|2,015,660.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2,247,810.00
|2,247,810.00
|2,245,970.00
|2,249,190.00
|2,292,730.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7.59
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|10.68
|10.68
|10.68
|10.68
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|33.06
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|37.69
|37.69
|37.00
|36.36
|28.11
|Year Ending Mar-19
|37.48
|37.48
|37.26
|36.93
|28.38
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|3
|2
- India's ONGC may consider selling stakes in state firms to fund HPCL deal
- BRIEF-India Index Services & Products says Bajaj Finance, HPCL and UPL Ltd to be included in Nifty 50 index
- Morning News Call - India, August 7
- BRIEF-India's HPCL to buy U.S. crude oil in few months
- India refiners outshine Asia peers with new output, rising local demand