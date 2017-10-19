Edition:
United States

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL.NS)

HPCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

460.35INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.95 (-0.64%)
Prev Close
Rs463.30
Open
Rs465.00
Day's High
Rs465.45
Day's Low
Rs458.45
Volume
328,896
Avg. Vol
4,866,065
52-wk High
Rs492.80
52-wk Low
Rs269.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 7.59 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 8 9 10 10
(2) OUTPERFORM 10 10 9 8
(3) HOLD 7 6 8 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 8 8 8 9
(5) SELL 3 3 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.67 2.61 2.54 2.57

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 17 514,784.00 626,357.00 400,357.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 483,207.00 503,524.00 462,891.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 28 1,873,710.00 2,442,620.00 1,338,700.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 22 2,050,880.00 2,422,300.00 1,569,570.00 2,015,660.00
Year Ending Mar-19 21 2,247,810.00 2,871,300.00 1,760,040.00 2,292,730.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 9 7.59 12.84 4.40 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 10.68 10.68 10.68 --
Year Ending Mar-17 29 33.06 45.00 13.60 --
Year Ending Mar-18 25 37.69 49.37 21.73 28.11
Year Ending Mar-19 24 37.48 54.82 19.27 28.38
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 1.20 1.20 1.20 8.91

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 471,638.00 533,848.00 62,210.28 13.19
Quarter Ending Mar-17 514,784.00 514,142.00 642.28 0.12
Quarter Ending Dec-16 484,982.00 484,856.00 126.69 0.03
Quarter Ending Sep-16 461,739.00 483,694.00 21,955.28 4.75
Quarter Ending Jun-16 484,800.00 515,995.00 31,195.47 6.43
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 8.09 9.10 1.01 12.53
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7.59 11.93 4.34 57.14
Quarter Ending Dec-16 9.03 10.43 1.40 15.53
Quarter Ending Sep-16 6.27 4.60 1.67 26.64
Quarter Ending Jun-16 8.04 13.77 5.73 71.31

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 514,784.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 483,207.00 483,207.00 470,020.00 470,020.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 1,873,710.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2,050,880.00 2,050,880.00 2,051,290.00 2,052,090.00 2,015,660.00
Year Ending Mar-19 2,247,810.00 2,247,810.00 2,245,970.00 2,249,190.00 2,292,730.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7.59 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 10.68 10.68 10.68 10.68 --
Year Ending Mar-17 33.06 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 37.69 37.69 37.00 36.36 28.11
Year Ending Mar-19 37.48 37.48 37.26 36.93 28.38

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 2 2
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 2 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 4 2
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 3 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd News

» More HPCL.NS News