Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HRGV.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jun-17 16 375.21 385.60 353.72 -- Year Ending Jun-18 14 436.80 450.10 428.00 402.75 Year Ending Jun-19 14 490.98 507.00 463.55 451.43 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 47.90 47.90 47.90 -- Quarter Ending Jun-19 1 56.00 56.00 56.00 -- Year Ending Jun-17 16 43.71 45.31 40.91 -- Year Ending Jun-18 15 49.69 51.57 47.00 45.98 Year Ending Jun-19 14 56.45 59.50 53.50 52.71 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 15.03 16.30 14.00 13.55