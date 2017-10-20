Edition:
Hermes International SCA (HRMS.PA)

HRMS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

428.60EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-2.85 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
€431.45
Open
€431.50
Day's High
€431.95
Day's Low
€426.40
Volume
60,836
Avg. Vol
70,745
52-wk High
€468.30
52-wk Low
€363.65

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 2 2
(3) HOLD 8 9 11 11
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 4 3 3
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.29 3.28 3.28 3.28

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 1,580.50 1,606.00 1,555.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 14 5,581.69 5,700.00 5,497.00 5,543.41
Year Ending Dec-18 14 5,926.58 6,200.00 5,761.00 5,959.89
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 16 11.38 11.79 10.82 11.39
Year Ending Dec-18 16 12.19 13.04 11.39 12.46
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 10.23 13.06 7.40 9.49

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-11 673.82 683.20 9.38 1.39
Quarter Ending Jun-11 645.30 668.00 22.70 3.52
Quarter Ending Mar-11 593.78 637.10 43.32 7.30

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1,580.50 1,580.50 1,580.50 1,610.50 --
Year Ending Dec-17 5,581.69 5,581.69 5,591.69 5,621.54 5,543.41
Year Ending Dec-18 5,926.58 5,926.58 5,953.42 6,020.24 5,959.89
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 11.38 11.38 11.45 11.53 11.39
Year Ending Dec-18 12.19 12.19 12.20 12.40 12.46

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 3
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 3 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

