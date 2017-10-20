Hermes International SCA (HRMS.PA)
HRMS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
428.60EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-2.85 (-0.66%)
€-2.85 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|8
|9
|11
|11
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|4
|4
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.29
|3.28
|3.28
|3.28
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|1,580.50
|1,606.00
|1,555.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|5,581.69
|5,700.00
|5,497.00
|5,543.41
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|5,926.58
|6,200.00
|5,761.00
|5,959.89
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|11.38
|11.79
|10.82
|11.39
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|12.19
|13.04
|11.39
|12.46
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|10.23
|13.06
|7.40
|9.49
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|673.82
|683.20
|9.38
|1.39
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|645.30
|668.00
|22.70
|3.52
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|593.78
|637.10
|43.32
|7.30
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1,580.50
|1,580.50
|1,580.50
|1,610.50
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5,581.69
|5,581.69
|5,591.69
|5,621.54
|5,543.41
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5,926.58
|5,926.58
|5,953.42
|6,020.24
|5,959.89
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11.38
|11.38
|11.45
|11.53
|11.39
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12.19
|12.19
|12.20
|12.40
|12.46
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|2
- Luxury goods maker Hermes sees risk from strong euro after record first half
- UPDATE 2-Luxury goods maker Hermes sees risk from strong euro after record first half
- Hermes H1 profits at record level, cautions over impact of strong euro
- UPDATE 1-Luxury goods group Hermes sales growth slows in Q2
- Luxury goods group Hermes sales growth slows in Q2