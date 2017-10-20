HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA.L)
HSBA.L on London Stock Exchange
748.60GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
5.70 (+0.77%)
5.70 (+0.77%)
Prev Close
742.90
Open
748.20
Day's High
750.70
Day's Low
746.40
Volume
22,009,430
Avg. Vol
23,418,403
52-wk High
772.00
52-wk Low
588.30
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.10
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|9
|11
|12
|13
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|1
|1
|2
|(5) SELL
|3
|3
|3
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.90
|2.86
|2.95
|2.91
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|5
|12,141.90
|12,549.60
|11,727.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|13,635.70
|13,635.70
|13,635.70
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|51,234.40
|52,724.00
|50,150.00
|52,501.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|53,155.30
|54,435.00
|51,377.00
|53,934.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4
|0.10
|0.13
|0.03
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.21
|0.21
|0.21
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|0.69
|0.84
|0.54
|0.61
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|0.73
|0.87
|0.64
|0.65
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|8.05
|10.70
|5.40
|0.37
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|13,600.60
|14,938.00
|1,337.40
|9.83
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|15,069.50
|16,361.00
|1,291.50
|8.57
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|15,590.50
|12,825.00
|2,765.50
|17.74
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|16,339.80
|20,118.00
|3,778.25
|23.12
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|16,621.50
|14,028.00
|2,593.55
|15.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|0.06
|-0.08
|0.14
|243.11
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|0.22
|0.25
|0.03
|15.79
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|0.23
|0.22
|0.01
|3.30
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|0.24
|0.26
|0.02
|9.06
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|29.59
|0.16
|29.43
|99.46
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|12,141.90
|12,141.90
|12,080.70
|12,006.10
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|13,635.70
|13,635.70
|13,393.20
|13,393.20
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|51,234.40
|51,234.40
|51,179.20
|50,871.30
|52,501.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|53,155.30
|53,155.30
|53,036.70
|52,839.60
|53,934.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|0.09
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.21
|0.21
|0.21
|0.21
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.69
|0.69
|0.69
|0.68
|0.61
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.73
|0.73
|0.73
|0.72
|0.65
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|3
|2
