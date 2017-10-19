Edition:
HSIL Ltd (HSNT.NS)

HSNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

446.40INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs8.15 (+1.86%)
Prev Close
Rs438.25
Open
Rs443.00
Day's High
Rs452.90
Day's Low
Rs443.00
Volume
39,444
Avg. Vol
97,497
52-wk High
Rs478.00
52-wk Low
Rs273.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 1
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.33 2.33 2.33 2.60

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 4 20,774.60 21,358.00 20,362.30 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 22,983.00 24,359.00 22,304.00 25,819.60
Year Ending Mar-19 6 26,496.80 28,284.00 24,540.00 28,831.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 5 15.14 17.90 12.70 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 15.53 17.20 14.00 22.27
Year Ending Mar-19 6 20.33 24.50 15.40 21.13

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend



  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 20,774.60 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 22,983.00 22,983.00 22,983.00 23,402.60 25,819.60
Year Ending Mar-19 26,496.80 26,496.80 26,496.80 26,792.80 28,831.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 15.14 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 15.53 15.53 15.53 16.54 22.27
Year Ending Mar-19 20.33 20.33 20.33 21.02 21.13

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

HSIL Ltd News

