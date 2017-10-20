Edition:
Hastings Group Holdings PLC (HSTG.L)

HSTG.L on London Stock Exchange

318.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.50 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
316.50
Open
312.80
Day's High
320.80
Day's Low
312.80
Volume
827,541
Avg. Vol
618,238
52-wk High
336.70
52-wk Low
203.42

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 3
(3) HOLD 4 4 3 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.50 2.30 2.40

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 720.15 724.00 716.00 667.06
Year Ending Dec-18 5 811.52 858.10 772.00 728.82
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 21.24 24.36 18.70 19.56
Year Ending Dec-18 10 24.66 27.10 21.90 20.47
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 22.11 23.20 20.14 17.10

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 720.15 720.15 719.02 715.88 667.06
Year Ending Dec-18 811.52 811.52 811.52 811.53 728.82
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 21.24 21.24 21.24 21.29 19.56
Year Ending Dec-18 24.66 24.66 24.66 25.15 20.47

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

