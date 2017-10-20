Hastings Group Holdings PLC (HSTG.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 4 720.15 724.00 716.00 667.06 Year Ending Dec-18 5 811.52 858.10 772.00 728.82 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 10 21.24 24.36 18.70 19.56 Year Ending Dec-18 10 24.66 27.10 21.90 20.47 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 22.11 23.20 20.14 17.10