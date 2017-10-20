Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L)
HSX.L on London Stock Exchange
1,371.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
1,371.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
14.00 (+1.03%)
14.00 (+1.03%)
Prev Close
1,357.00
1,357.00
Open
1,356.00
1,356.00
Day's High
1,372.00
1,372.00
Day's Low
1,356.00
1,356.00
Volume
334,229
334,229
Avg. Vol
564,441
564,441
52-wk High
1,378.20
1,378.20
52-wk Low
978.00
978.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|5
|(3) HOLD
|10
|10
|10
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|3.12
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|2,539.19
|2,718.00
|1,813.00
|2,359.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|2,760.71
|3,014.00
|1,937.00
|2,477.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|41.85
|75.37
|-13.68
|62.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|73.72
|92.76
|59.90
|69.64
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|-11.75
|-8.49
|-16.60
|-4.25
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,539.19
|2,539.19
|2,664.03
|2,675.44
|2,359.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,760.71
|2,760.71
|2,878.16
|2,893.01
|2,477.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|41.85
|46.74
|64.80
|67.76
|62.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|73.72
|73.72
|73.52
|73.47
|69.64
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|6
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|4
|1
- BRIEF-Hiscox to increase capacity to 1.6 bln stg amidst "widespread market turn"
- BRIEF-Hiscox appoints Kate Markham as CEO for its London market business
- UPDATE 1-Hiscox expects $225 mln net claims from hurricanes Harvey, Irma
- BRIEF-Hiscox Ltd issues update on Hurricanes Harvey and Irma
- Hiscox expects $225 mln net claims from hurricanes Harvey, Irma