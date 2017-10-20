International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 19 22,054.60 22,475.20 21,770.00 21,730.60 Quarter Ending Mar-18 14 18,329.80 18,671.00 18,136.00 18,528.80 Year Ending Dec-17 24 78,519.90 79,071.90 77,145.00 79,577.60 Year Ending Dec-18 24 78,446.50 80,483.40 76,079.00 80,147.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 21 5.17 5.36 4.90 4.85 Quarter Ending Mar-18 18 2.28 2.80 1.81 2.53 Year Ending Dec-17 26 13.81 14.04 13.52 13.97 Year Ending Dec-18 26 13.92 14.39 13.13 14.64 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 2.34 4.90 -0.23 2.85