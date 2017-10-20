International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N)
IBM.N on New York Stock Exchange
162.07USD
20 Oct 2017
162.07USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$1.17 (+0.73%)
$1.17 (+0.73%)
Prev Close
$160.90
$160.90
Open
$161.00
$161.00
Day's High
$162.48
$162.48
Day's Low
$159.78
$159.78
Volume
2,393,187
2,393,187
Avg. Vol
1,139,915
1,139,915
52-wk High
$182.78
$182.78
52-wk Low
$139.14
$139.14
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|5.17
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|16
|16
|17
|16
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|3
|4
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.88
|2.88
|2.93
|2.96
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|19
|22,054.60
|22,475.20
|21,770.00
|21,730.60
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|14
|18,329.80
|18,671.00
|18,136.00
|18,528.80
|Year Ending Dec-17
|24
|78,519.90
|79,071.90
|77,145.00
|79,577.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|24
|78,446.50
|80,483.40
|76,079.00
|80,147.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|21
|5.17
|5.36
|4.90
|4.85
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|18
|2.28
|2.80
|1.81
|2.53
|Year Ending Dec-17
|26
|13.81
|14.04
|13.52
|13.97
|Year Ending Dec-18
|26
|13.92
|14.39
|13.13
|14.64
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|2.34
|4.90
|-0.23
|2.85
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|18,597.50
|19,153.00
|555.53
|2.99
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|19,458.10
|19,289.00
|169.12
|0.87
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|18,394.20
|18,155.00
|239.23
|1.30
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|21,640.90
|21,770.00
|129.06
|0.60
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|18,998.40
|19,226.00
|227.64
|1.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|3.28
|3.30
|0.02
|0.73
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2.74
|2.79
|0.05
|1.76
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2.35
|2.38
|0.03
|1.28
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|4.88
|5.01
|0.13
|2.67
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|3.23
|3.29
|0.06
|1.73
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|22,054.60
|21,819.60
|21,780.70
|21,765.50
|21,730.60
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|18,329.80
|18,183.20
|18,150.50
|18,130.90
|18,528.80
|Year Ending Dec-17
|78,519.90
|77,798.50
|77,762.30
|77,747.90
|79,577.60
|Year Ending Dec-18
|78,446.50
|77,746.30
|77,659.90
|77,656.30
|80,147.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|5.17
|5.15
|5.15
|5.14
|4.85
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2.28
|2.31
|2.30
|2.29
|2.53
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13.81
|13.75
|13.76
|13.76
|13.97
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13.92
|13.88
|13.87
|13.87
|14.64
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|10
|5
|12
|3
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|8
|2
|9
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20
|0
|20
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|1
|19
|3
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|9
|8
|8
|8
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|9
|6
|10
|5
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|3
|13
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|6
|13
|5
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on earnings while bonds, dollar fall
- US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-IBM catapults Dow Industrials over 23,000
- US STOCKS-Dow trades above 23,000-mark as IBM's stock jumps
- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on earnings; yields up as monetary policy in focus
- US STOCKS-Dow stays above 23,000-mark on IBM surge