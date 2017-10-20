Edition:
International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N)

IBM.N on New York Stock Exchange

162.07USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.17 (+0.73%)
Prev Close
$160.90
Open
$161.00
Day's High
$162.48
Day's Low
$159.78
Volume
2,393,187
Avg. Vol
1,139,915
52-wk High
$182.78
52-wk Low
$139.14

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 5.17 December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 16 16 17 16
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 3 4
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.88 2.88 2.93 2.96

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 19 22,054.60 22,475.20 21,770.00 21,730.60
Quarter Ending Mar-18 14 18,329.80 18,671.00 18,136.00 18,528.80
Year Ending Dec-17 24 78,519.90 79,071.90 77,145.00 79,577.60
Year Ending Dec-18 24 78,446.50 80,483.40 76,079.00 80,147.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 21 5.17 5.36 4.90 4.85
Quarter Ending Mar-18 18 2.28 2.80 1.81 2.53
Year Ending Dec-17 26 13.81 14.04 13.52 13.97
Year Ending Dec-18 26 13.92 14.39 13.13 14.64
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 2.34 4.90 -0.23 2.85

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 18,597.50 19,153.00 555.53 2.99
Quarter Ending Jun-17 19,458.10 19,289.00 169.12 0.87
Quarter Ending Mar-17 18,394.20 18,155.00 239.23 1.30
Quarter Ending Dec-16 21,640.90 21,770.00 129.06 0.60
Quarter Ending Sep-16 18,998.40 19,226.00 227.64 1.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 3.28 3.30 0.02 0.73
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2.74 2.79 0.05 1.76
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2.35 2.38 0.03 1.28
Quarter Ending Dec-16 4.88 5.01 0.13 2.67
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3.23 3.29 0.06 1.73

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 22,054.60 21,819.60 21,780.70 21,765.50 21,730.60
Quarter Ending Mar-18 18,329.80 18,183.20 18,150.50 18,130.90 18,528.80
Year Ending Dec-17 78,519.90 77,798.50 77,762.30 77,747.90 79,577.60
Year Ending Dec-18 78,446.50 77,746.30 77,659.90 77,656.30 80,147.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5.17 5.15 5.15 5.14 4.85
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2.28 2.31 2.30 2.29 2.53
Year Ending Dec-17 13.81 13.75 13.76 13.76 13.97
Year Ending Dec-18 13.92 13.88 13.87 13.87 14.64

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 10 5 12 3
Quarter Ending Mar-18 8 2 9 1
Year Ending Dec-17 20 0 20 1
Year Ending Dec-18 20 1 19 3
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 9 8 8 8
Quarter Ending Mar-18 9 6 10 5
Year Ending Dec-17 14 3 13 4
Year Ending Dec-18 11 6 13 5

Earnings vs. Estimates

