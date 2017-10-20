Icade SA (ICAD.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 4 1,685.88 1,737.00 1,630.64 1,473.29 Year Ending Dec-18 4 1,835.79 1,938.00 1,744.28 1,519.94 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 11 4.69 5.05 4.46 4.49 Year Ending Dec-18 11 5.00 5.42 4.54 4.67 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 7.34 7.34 7.34 2.70