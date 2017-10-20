Icade SA (ICAD.PA)
ICAD.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
74.11EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.29 (-0.39%)
€-0.29 (-0.39%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|5
|6
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|4
|4
|5
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|2
|2
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.20
|2.25
|2.12
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|1,685.88
|1,737.00
|1,630.64
|1,473.29
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|1,835.79
|1,938.00
|1,744.28
|1,519.94
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11
|4.69
|5.05
|4.46
|4.49
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|5.00
|5.42
|4.54
|4.67
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|7.34
|7.34
|7.34
|2.70
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|51.10
|362.60
|311.50
|609.59
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,685.88
|1,668.84
|1,668.84
|1,685.88
|1,473.29
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,835.79
|1,835.79
|1,835.79
|1,835.79
|1,519.94
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4.69
|4.71
|4.71
|4.67
|4.49
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|4.89
|4.67
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Icade consolidated revenue at end September increases to 1.15 billion euros
- BRIEF-Icade acquires two new clinics
- BRIEF-Icade and veolia announce partnership concerning air quality in buildings
- BRIEF-Icade to be involved in several development projects connected to Paris 2024 Olympics
- French property group Icade eyes boost from Paris Olympics