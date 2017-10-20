Edition:
Icade SA (ICAD.PA)

ICAD.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

74.11EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.29 (-0.39%)
Prev Close
€74.40
Open
€74.37
Day's High
€74.61
Day's Low
€74.07
Volume
51,884
Avg. Vol
85,368
52-wk High
€76.48
52-wk Low
€61.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 5 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 4 4 5
(3) HOLD 5 5 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 2 2 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.20 2.25 2.12 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 1,685.88 1,737.00 1,630.64 1,473.29
Year Ending Dec-18 4 1,835.79 1,938.00 1,744.28 1,519.94
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 4.69 5.05 4.46 4.49
Year Ending Dec-18 11 5.00 5.42 4.54 4.67
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 7.34 7.34 7.34 2.70

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-11 51.10 362.60 311.50 609.59

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,685.88 1,668.84 1,668.84 1,685.88 1,473.29
Year Ending Dec-18 1,835.79 1,835.79 1,835.79 1,835.79 1,519.94
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4.69 4.71 4.71 4.67 4.49
Year Ending Dec-18 5.00 5.00 5.00 4.89 4.67

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

