International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAG.L)

ICAG.L on London Stock Exchange

657.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

6.50 (+1.00%)
Prev Close
651.00
Open
648.00
Day's High
663.50
Day's Low
648.00
Volume
7,695,942
Avg. Vol
9,840,466
52-wk High
672.46
52-wk Low
394.80

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.23 December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 4 4
(3) HOLD 4 5 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 3 3
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.19 2.24 2.39 2.39

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 5,375.23 5,596.00 5,160.68 5,387.00
Year Ending Dec-17 22 22,789.60 23,289.00 21,119.50 22,612.50
Year Ending Dec-18 24 23,590.20 25,547.60 21,312.00 23,433.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.23 0.23 0.23 --
Year Ending Dec-17 23 0.96 1.06 0.84 0.82
Year Ending Dec-18 25 1.06 1.44 0.79 0.87
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 9.80 14.40 5.20 8.77

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 5,776.43 5,954.00 177.57 3.07
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4,917.31 4,934.00 16.69 0.34
Quarter Ending Dec-16 5,351.83 5,295.00 56.83 1.06
Quarter Ending Sep-16 6,589.48 6,486.00 103.48 1.57
Quarter Ending Jun-16 5,730.33 5,708.00 22.33 0.39
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.26 0.27 0.01 3.85
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.08 0.02 0.06 75.00
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.42 0.24 0.18 42.86
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.56 0.46 0.10 18.34
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.20 0.21 0.01 5.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5,375.23 5,375.23 5,375.23 5,602.03 5,387.00
Year Ending Dec-17 22,789.60 22,790.80 22,787.10 22,779.10 22,612.50
Year Ending Dec-18 23,590.20 23,589.00 23,594.90 23,575.60 23,433.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.21 --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.96 0.96 0.95 0.94 0.82
Year Ending Dec-18 1.06 1.06 1.06 1.05 0.87

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 1 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA News

