ICICI Bank Ltd (ICBK.NS)
ICBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
257.85INR
19 Oct 2017
257.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.30 (-2.01%)
Rs-5.30 (-2.01%)
Prev Close
Rs263.15
Rs263.15
Open
Rs259.60
Rs259.60
Day's High
Rs261.00
Rs261.00
Day's Low
Rs256.60
Rs256.60
Volume
3,822,821
3,822,821
Avg. Vol
13,051,512
13,051,512
52-wk High
Rs314.45
Rs314.45
52-wk Low
Rs222.73
Rs222.73
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|3.19
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|19
|19
|19
|18
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|21
|20
|22
|18
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|4
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|3
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.70
|1.70
|1.77
|1.84
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|14
|54,334.30
|55,885.00
|53,234.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|63,037.00
|63,037.00
|63,037.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|37
|237,742.00
|418,257.00
|209,123.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|32
|234,390.00
|251,700.00
|222,287.00
|272,479.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|32
|266,211.00
|298,262.00
|244,793.00
|340,527.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7
|3.19
|3.91
|2.07
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|3.95
|4.00
|3.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|46
|15.66
|19.34
|13.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|43
|15.35
|19.20
|7.00
|19.65
|Year Ending Mar-19
|42
|19.57
|25.50
|10.00
|23.72
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|15.92
|22.00
|11.50
|18.29
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|57,428.80
|55,898.40
|1,530.35
|2.66
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|54,334.30
|59,621.60
|5,287.32
|9.73
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|53,769.10
|53,633.50
|135.62
|0.25
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|51,932.00
|52,532.90
|600.90
|1.16
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|53,746.80
|51,585.20
|2,161.60
|4.02
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|3.18
|3.17
|0.01
|0.44
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3.19
|3.15
|0.05
|1.51
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3.43
|3.80
|0.37
|10.93
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|3.97
|4.83
|0.86
|21.63
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3.52
|3.48
|0.04
|1.16
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|54,334.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|63,037.00
|63,037.00
|63,037.00
|63,037.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|237,742.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|234,390.00
|234,359.00
|234,059.00
|234,059.00
|272,479.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|266,211.00
|266,336.00
|265,596.00
|265,596.00
|340,527.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3.19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|3.95
|3.95
|3.95
|3.95
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|15.66
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|15.35
|15.56
|15.54
|15.56
|19.65
|Year Ending Mar-19
|19.57
|19.72
|19.74
|19.74
|23.72
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|1
|3
- BRIEF-DRA Consultants approves proposal to renew financial assistance from ICICI Bank
- BRIEF-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar says further policy action contingent on evolution of output gap, its impact on inflation trajectory
- BRIEF-ICICI Bank approves allotment of basel III compliant unsecured subordinated perpetual additional tier 1 bonds
- BRIEF-India's ICICI Bank keeps MCLR-based lending rates unchanged in Oct
- BRIEF-Power Grid Corp enters into term loan facility agreement with ICICI Bank