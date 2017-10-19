Edition:
United States

ICICI Bank Ltd (ICBK.NS)

ICBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

257.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.30 (-2.01%)
Prev Close
Rs263.15
Open
Rs259.60
Day's High
Rs261.00
Day's Low
Rs256.60
Volume
3,822,821
Avg. Vol
13,051,512
52-wk High
Rs314.45
52-wk Low
Rs222.73

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 3.19 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 19 19 19 18
(2) OUTPERFORM 21 20 22 18
(3) HOLD 2 2 4 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 3
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.70 1.70 1.77 1.84

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 14 54,334.30 55,885.00 53,234.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 63,037.00 63,037.00 63,037.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 37 237,742.00 418,257.00 209,123.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 32 234,390.00 251,700.00 222,287.00 272,479.00
Year Ending Mar-19 32 266,211.00 298,262.00 244,793.00 340,527.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 3.19 3.91 2.07 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 3.95 4.00 3.90 --
Year Ending Mar-17 46 15.66 19.34 13.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 43 15.35 19.20 7.00 19.65
Year Ending Mar-19 42 19.57 25.50 10.00 23.72
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 15.92 22.00 11.50 18.29

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 57,428.80 55,898.40 1,530.35 2.66
Quarter Ending Mar-17 54,334.30 59,621.60 5,287.32 9.73
Quarter Ending Dec-16 53,769.10 53,633.50 135.62 0.25
Quarter Ending Sep-16 51,932.00 52,532.90 600.90 1.16
Quarter Ending Jun-16 53,746.80 51,585.20 2,161.60 4.02
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3.18 3.17 0.01 0.44
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3.19 3.15 0.05 1.51
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3.43 3.80 0.37 10.93
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3.97 4.83 0.86 21.63
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3.52 3.48 0.04 1.16

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 54,334.30 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 63,037.00 63,037.00 63,037.00 63,037.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 237,742.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 234,390.00 234,359.00 234,059.00 234,059.00 272,479.00
Year Ending Mar-19 266,211.00 266,336.00 265,596.00 265,596.00 340,527.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3.19 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 3.95 3.95 3.95 3.95 --
Year Ending Mar-17 15.66 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 15.35 15.56 15.54 15.56 19.65
Year Ending Mar-19 19.57 19.72 19.74 19.74 23.72

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 0 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 2 2
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 1 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

ICICI Bank Ltd News

» More ICBK.NS News