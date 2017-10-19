ICICI Bank Ltd (ICBK.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 14 54,334.30 55,885.00 53,234.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 63,037.00 63,037.00 63,037.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 37 237,742.00 418,257.00 209,123.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 32 234,390.00 251,700.00 222,287.00 272,479.00 Year Ending Mar-19 32 266,211.00 298,262.00 244,793.00 340,527.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 3.19 3.91 2.07 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 3.95 4.00 3.90 -- Year Ending Mar-17 46 15.66 19.34 13.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 43 15.35 19.20 7.00 19.65 Year Ending Mar-19 42 19.57 25.50 10.00 23.72 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 15.92 22.00 11.50 18.29