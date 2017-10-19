ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd (ICIR.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 76,757.00 76,757.00 76,757.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 61,663.00 61,663.00 61,663.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 7 262,609.00 376,351.00 212,139.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 11 298,240.00 428,204.00 264,000.00 257,274.00 Year Ending Mar-19 10 344,015.00 423,594.00 309,643.00 299,072.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 3.26 3.43 3.08 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 2.96 3.09 2.83 -- Year Ending Mar-17 13 12.19 13.30 11.47 -- Year Ending Mar-18 14 12.57 14.49 10.80 13.19 Year Ending Mar-19 14 14.36 20.70 11.71 14.11 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 17.49 18.17 16.80 --