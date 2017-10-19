Edition:
United States

IDBI Bank Ltd (IDBI.NS)

IDBI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

51.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.60 (-1.15%)
Prev Close
Rs52.40
Open
Rs52.40
Day's High
Rs52.45
Day's Low
Rs51.40
Volume
568,087
Avg. Vol
2,918,649
52-wk High
Rs86.40
52-wk Low
Rs50.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 116,254.00 116,254.00 116,254.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 75,394.00 75,394.00 75,394.00 101,960.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1 79,886.00 79,886.00 79,886.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 -0.90 7.90 -9.70 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 6.40 6.40 6.40 5.47
Year Ending Mar-19 1 8.60 8.60 8.60 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-14 26,750.00 27,253.90 503.90 1.88
Quarter Ending Dec-13 14,963.00 14,883.80 79.20 0.53
Quarter Ending Sep-13 18,244.00 14,836.00 3,408.00 18.68
Quarter Ending Jun-13 13,735.00 14,750.40 1,015.40 7.39
Quarter Ending Mar-13 14,569.00 14,399.80 169.20 1.16
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-13 5.10 4.31 0.79 15.49

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 116,254.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 75,394.00 75,394.00 75,394.00 75,394.00 101,960.00
Year Ending Mar-19 79,886.00 79,886.00 79,886.00 79,886.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 -0.90 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 6.40 6.40 6.40 6.40 5.47
Year Ending Mar-19 8.60 8.60 8.60 8.60 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

IDBI Bank Ltd News

» More IDBI.NS News