IDBI Bank Ltd (IDBI.NS)
IDBI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
51.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.60 (-1.15%)
Prev Close
Rs52.40
Open
Rs52.40
Day's High
Rs52.45
Day's Low
Rs51.40
Volume
568,087
Avg. Vol
2,918,649
52-wk High
Rs86.40
52-wk Low
Rs50.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|116,254.00
|116,254.00
|116,254.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|75,394.00
|75,394.00
|75,394.00
|101,960.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|79,886.00
|79,886.00
|79,886.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|-0.90
|7.90
|-9.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|6.40
|6.40
|6.40
|5.47
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|8.60
|8.60
|8.60
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|26,750.00
|27,253.90
|503.90
|1.88
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|14,963.00
|14,883.80
|79.20
|0.53
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|18,244.00
|14,836.00
|3,408.00
|18.68
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|13,735.00
|14,750.40
|1,015.40
|7.39
|Quarter Ending Mar-13
|14,569.00
|14,399.80
|169.20
|1.16
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-13
|5.10
|4.31
|0.79
|15.49
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|116,254.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|75,394.00
|75,394.00
|75,394.00
|75,394.00
|101,960.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|79,886.00
|79,886.00
|79,886.00
|79,886.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|-0.90
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6.40
|6.40
|6.40
|6.40
|5.47
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8.60
|8.60
|8.60
|8.60
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-ICICI Securities to manage disinvestment of 30 pct of paid up shares of NSDL held by IDBI Bank
- BRIEF-IDBI Bank gets shareholders' nod to issue equity shares to Govt Of India
- BRIEF-IDBI Bank sells further 9.03 pct stake in SIDBI
- BRIEF-IDBI Bank sells 1 pct stake in SIDBI
- BRIEF-IDBI Bank sells 1.25 mln shares of Clearing Corp of India