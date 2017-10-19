Idea Cellular Ltd (IDEA.NS)
IDEA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
91.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Historical Surprises
Consensus Estimates Trend
Estimates Revisions Summary
- BRIEF-Idea Cellular gets shareholders' nod for Vodafone merger
- BRIEF-India's Idea Cellular says has not identified any data breach
- BRIEF-Nokia to help Idea Cellular meet bandwidth demand
- Fitch: India Telco Incumbents Hit by Mobile Termination Rate Cut
- BRIEF-Idea Cellular filed application before NCLT for approval of Vodafone merger