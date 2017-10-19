Edition:
Idea Cellular Ltd (IDEA.NS)

IDEA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

91.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.55 (+2.87%)
Prev Close
Rs88.70
Open
Rs89.00
Day's High
Rs91.90
Day's Low
Rs89.00
Volume
7,873,347
Avg. Vol
11,953,371
52-wk High
Rs123.50
52-wk Low
Rs65.80

Consensus Recommendations

No consensus recommendations data available;

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;

Consensus Estimates Analysis

No consensus analysis data available.

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

No consensus estimates data available.

Estimates Revisions Summary

No estimates revision data available.

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
