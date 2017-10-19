Edition:
Igarashi Motors India Ltd (IGAM.NS)

IGAM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

879.45INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs6.70 (+0.77%)
Prev Close
Rs872.75
Open
Rs875.10
Day's High
Rs898.80
Day's Low
Rs871.00
Volume
6,792
Avg. Vol
32,888
52-wk High
Rs1,124.70
52-wk Low
Rs654.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 5.95 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 1.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 1,396.78 1,442.33 1,330.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 5,191.72 5,290.00 5,048.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 8,528.50 8,570.00 8,487.00 6,196.43
Year Ending Mar-19 2 9,860.00 10,017.00 9,703.00 7,667.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 5.95 6.50 5.40 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 24.93 25.60 24.27 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 35.00 35.90 34.10 29.51
Year Ending Mar-19 2 41.70 43.20 40.20 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1,351.83 1,308.14 43.69 3.23
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,396.78 1,284.10 112.68 8.07
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1,320.45 1,243.39 77.06 5.84
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,283.21 1,297.45 14.24 1.11
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1,304.00 1,254.01 49.99 3.83

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,396.78 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 5,191.72 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 8,528.50 8,528.50 8,528.50 8,528.50 6,196.43
Year Ending Mar-19 9,860.00 9,860.00 9,860.00 9,860.00 7,667.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

