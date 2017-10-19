Edition:
United States

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd (IHME.NS)

IHME.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

525.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.70 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs528.80
Open
Rs525.00
Day's High
Rs534.00
Day's Low
Rs521.00
Volume
4,067
Avg. Vol
42,745
52-wk High
Rs594.70
52-wk Low
Rs302.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy 4.45 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.33 1.33 1.33 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 4,563.01 4,563.01 4,563.01 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 4,443.95 4,443.95 4,443.95 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 17,412.90 17,620.70 17,205.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 20,905.40 22,494.30 19,153.00 11,825.00
Year Ending Mar-19 3 24,250.60 26,318.30 21,326.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 4.45 4.45 4.45 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 5.62 5.62 5.62 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 17.54 17.98 17.10 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 25.37 27.20 22.73 11.45
Year Ending Mar-19 3 31.35 34.20 26.83 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4,563.01 4,880.06 317.05 6.95
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3,579.00 4,065.05 486.05 13.58
Quarter Ending Mar-15 2,696.32 2,947.58 251.26 9.32
Quarter Ending Dec-14 3,059.42 2,637.59 421.82 13.79
Quarter Ending Jun-13 1,985.62 1,606.54 379.08 19.09

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4,563.01 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 4,443.95 4,443.95 4,443.95 4,443.95 --
Year Ending Mar-17 17,412.90 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 20,905.40 20,125.60 20,125.60 20,125.60 11,825.00
Year Ending Mar-19 24,250.60 23,271.00 23,271.00 23,271.00 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 1 0 1 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd News

» More IHME.NS News