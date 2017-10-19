Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd (IHME.NS)
IHME.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
525.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|4.45
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.33
|1.33
|1.33
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|4,563.01
|4,563.01
|4,563.01
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|4,443.95
|4,443.95
|4,443.95
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|17,412.90
|17,620.70
|17,205.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|20,905.40
|22,494.30
|19,153.00
|11,825.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|24,250.60
|26,318.30
|21,326.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|4.45
|4.45
|4.45
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|5.62
|5.62
|5.62
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|17.54
|17.98
|17.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|25.37
|27.20
|22.73
|11.45
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|31.35
|34.20
|26.83
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4,563.01
|4,880.06
|317.05
|6.95
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3,579.00
|4,065.05
|486.05
|13.58
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|2,696.32
|2,947.58
|251.26
|9.32
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|3,059.42
|2,637.59
|421.82
|13.79
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|1,985.62
|1,606.54
|379.08
|19.09
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4,563.01
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|4,443.95
|4,443.95
|4,443.95
|4,443.95
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|17,412.90
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|20,905.40
|20,125.60
|20,125.60
|20,125.60
|11,825.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|24,250.60
|23,271.00
|23,271.00
|23,271.00
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings