Edition:
United States

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP_u.TO)

IIP_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

8.39CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.14 (+1.70%)
Prev Close
$8.25
Open
$8.27
Day's High
$8.39
Day's Low
$8.27
Volume
25,974
Avg. Vol
78,950
52-wk High
$8.39
52-wk Low
$6.97

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 7 7 7
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 106.28 107.30 105.00 110.52
Year Ending Dec-18 5 117.28 124.00 110.48 122.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.82 0.82 0.82 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.51 0.51 0.51 --
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 15.50 15.50 15.50 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 24.30 24.78 0.48 1.98
Quarter Ending Sep-16 25.60 24.10 1.50 5.86
Quarter Ending Jun-16 24.99 24.68 0.31 1.24
Quarter Ending Sep-15 19.12 21.57 2.45 12.83
Quarter Ending Jun-14 16.80 15.70 1.10 6.52
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-14 0.11 0.18 0.07 63.64

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 106.28 106.28 106.52 106.46 110.52
Year Ending Dec-18 117.28 117.28 117.58 117.40 122.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.82 0.82 0.44 0.44 --
Year Ending Dec-18 0.51 0.51 0.52 0.52 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust News