Iliad SA (ILD.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 1,327.72 1,388.44 1,267.00 1,388.44 Year Ending Dec-17 22 5,009.88 5,061.49 4,752.00 4,912.04 Year Ending Dec-18 22 5,379.84 5,617.00 5,201.00 5,145.29 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 3.12 3.12 3.12 3.12 Year Ending Dec-17 23 7.73 9.23 6.00 8.36 Year Ending Dec-18 23 8.17 11.02 5.22 9.94 LT Growth Rate (%) 5 10.60 17.90 3.40 22.93