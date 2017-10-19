Edition:
United States

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd (ILFT.NS)

ILFT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

79.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.70 (+2.19%)
Prev Close
Rs77.45
Open
Rs79.90
Day's High
Rs79.90
Day's Low
Rs77.80
Volume
88,650
Avg. Vol
286,879
52-wk High
Rs124.80
52-wk Low
Rs69.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 84,564.00 84,564.00 84,564.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 6.20 6.20 6.20 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-16 19,361.00 25,479.80 6,118.80 31.60
Quarter Ending Sep-15 16,840.00 18,718.00 1,878.00 11.15
Quarter Ending Jun-15 14,492.50 16,444.00 1,951.50 13.47
Quarter Ending Mar-15 18,637.00 14,302.30 4,334.70 23.26
Quarter Ending Dec-14 16,831.90 19,517.60 2,685.75 15.96
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-16 0.20 1.73 1.53 765.00
Quarter Ending Sep-15 0.40 1.84 1.44 360.00
Quarter Ending Jun-15 3.50 -0.82 4.32 123.40
Quarter Ending Mar-15 4.29 2.04 2.25 52.50
Quarter Ending Dec-14 4.14 4.18 0.05 1.18

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 84,564.00 -- -- -- --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 6.20 -- -- -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd News

» More ILFT.NS News