IMI PLC (IMI.L)

IMI.L on London Stock Exchange

1,225.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.00 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
1,226.00
Open
1,228.00
Day's High
1,236.00
Day's Low
1,212.00
Volume
473,725
Avg. Vol
671,141
52-wk High
1,325.00
52-wk Low
891.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 6 4 3
(3) HOLD 11 11 12 13
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 0 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.70 2.60 2.75 2.80

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 18 1,735.15 1,769.00 1,687.00 1,654.53
Year Ending Dec-18 18 1,783.29 1,850.00 1,750.00 1,706.65
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 20 63.41 67.37 53.10 60.01
Year Ending Dec-18 20 69.67 76.03 60.45 65.32
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 8.59 10.86 5.90 7.20

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,735.15 1,735.15 1,735.64 1,728.13 1,654.53
Year Ending Dec-18 1,783.29 1,783.29 1,782.63 1,780.05 1,706.65
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 63.41 63.41 63.24 62.95 60.01
Year Ending Dec-18 69.67 69.67 69.58 69.46 65.32

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

