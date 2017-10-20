Edition:
United States

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd (IMPJ.J)

IMPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

3,272.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

92.00 (+2.89%)
Prev Close
3,180.00
Open
3,218.00
Day's High
3,276.00
Day's Low
3,198.00
Volume
5,145,709
Avg. Vol
3,900,077
52-wk High
5,932.00
52-wk Low
3,054.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 35.00 June 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 3 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 3
(3) HOLD 4 6 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 3 3 3
(5) SELL 1 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.54 2.64 2.79 2.73

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 12 36,837.40 38,951.60 34,066.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 11 41,613.20 51,913.00 35,641.10 45,543.60
Year Ending Jun-19 10 43,437.00 53,849.40 36,190.70 49,733.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-18 1 35.00 35.00 35.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 289.00 289.00 289.00 59.00
Year Ending Jun-17 9 -63.53 106.80 -156.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 7 -7.54 169.00 -142.70 483.80
Year Ending Jun-19 7 134.14 664.00 -172.00 605.28
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -15.50 -15.50 -15.50 125.30

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 36,837.40 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 41,613.20 41,642.30 40,925.80 40,718.70 45,543.60
Year Ending Jun-19 43,437.00 43,693.80 43,904.80 44,868.80 49,733.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-18 35.00 35.00 35.00 35.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 289.00 289.00 289.00 59.00 59.00
Year Ending Jun-17 -63.53 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 -7.54 -7.79 71.00 105.25 483.80
Year Ending Jun-19 134.14 164.89 349.67 292.45 605.28

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 4 1
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 3 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Jun-19 0 0 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd News

» More IMPJ.J News