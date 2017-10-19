Edition:
Indian Bank (INBA.NS)

INBA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

258.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.05 (-1.92%)
Prev Close
Rs263.10
Open
Rs264.65
Day's High
Rs264.90
Day's Low
Rs255.05
Volume
197,745
Avg. Vol
1,071,762
52-wk High
Rs365.00
52-wk Low
Rs185.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 7.40 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 4
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.60 1.60 1.60 1.80

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 13,233.50 13,532.00 12,935.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 14,852.00 14,852.00 14,852.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 5 72,432.30 74,000.00 69,599.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 58,722.20 59,634.00 57,019.00 68,300.10
Year Ending Mar-19 5 66,220.90 68,462.00 62,513.00 66,800.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 7.40 7.40 7.40 --
Year Ending Mar-17 6 27.55 30.40 18.80 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 35.30 39.30 34.10 31.08
Year Ending Mar-19 5 43.50 49.60 38.30 37.10

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 13,572.00 14,594.80 1,022.79 7.54
Quarter Ending Mar-17 13,233.50 13,849.10 615.56 4.65
Quarter Ending Dec-16 14,657.20 12,465.80 2,191.50 14.95
Quarter Ending Sep-16 12,668.20 12,782.50 114.37 0.90
Quarter Ending Jun-16 11,790.00 16,779.90 4,989.88 42.32

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 13,233.50 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 14,852.00 14,852.00 14,051.00 14,051.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 72,432.30 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 58,722.20 58,722.20 58,722.20 58,609.00 68,300.10
Year Ending Mar-19 66,220.90 66,220.90 66,220.90 65,460.90 66,800.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

