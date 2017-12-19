Edition:
Indusind Bank Ltd (INBK.BO)

INBK.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

1,671.00INR
4:59am EST
Change (% chg)

Rs-9.80 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
Rs1,680.80
Open
Rs1,680.00
Day's High
Rs1,680.70
Day's Low
Rs1,665.80
Volume
45,866
Avg. Vol
69,589
52-wk High
Rs1,818.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,045.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 13.34 March 19 Dec 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 14 14 13 14
(2) OUTPERFORM 18 19 20 19
(3) HOLD 10 10 9 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 1.95

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 27,504.70 28,183.00 26,644.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 40,240.00 40,240.00 40,240.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 37 100,028.00 101,737.00 97,062.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 37 128,453.00 142,998.00 120,251.00 122,868.00
Year Ending Mar-19 39 161,487.00 188,471.00 145,045.00 151,769.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 8 13.34 14.00 12.90 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 18.13 18.30 17.96 --
Year Ending Mar-17 45 48.69 51.00 47.10 --
Year Ending Mar-18 42 60.80 65.54 54.50 61.62
Year Ending Mar-19 44 77.84 84.54 70.00 77.62
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 23.51 27.59 15.00 31.31

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 30,339.30 30,085.60 253.74 0.84
Quarter Ending Jun-17 28,931.50 29,413.20 481.74 1.67
Quarter Ending Mar-17 27,504.70 28,787.50 1,282.85 4.66
Quarter Ending Dec-16 25,153.70 25,952.20 798.47 3.17
Quarter Ending Sep-16 24,356.30 24,307.30 48.95 0.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 14.85 14.54 0.31 2.09
Quarter Ending Jun-17 14.25 13.86 0.39 2.72
Quarter Ending Mar-17 13.34 12.45 0.89 6.65
Quarter Ending Dec-16 11.98 12.46 0.48 3.97
Quarter Ending Sep-16 11.80 11.69 0.11 0.93

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 27,504.70 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 40,240.00 40,240.00 40,240.00 40,240.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 100,028.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 128,453.00 128,453.00 128,647.00 128,199.00 122,868.00
Year Ending Mar-19 161,487.00 161,487.00 161,548.00 160,898.00 151,769.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 13.34 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 18.13 18.13 18.13 18.13 --
Year Ending Mar-17 48.69 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 60.80 60.80 60.90 60.92 61.62
Year Ending Mar-19 77.84 77.84 77.86 77.78 77.62

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

