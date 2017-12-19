Indusind Bank Ltd (INBK.BO)
INBK.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
1,671.00INR
4:59am EST
Change (% chg)
Rs-9.80 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
Rs1,680.80
Open
Rs1,680.00
Day's High
Rs1,680.70
Day's Low
Rs1,665.80
Volume
45,866
Avg. Vol
69,589
52-wk High
Rs1,818.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,045.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|13.34
|March
|19 Dec 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|14
|14
|13
|14
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|18
|19
|20
|19
|(3) HOLD
|10
|10
|9
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|1.95
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7
|27,504.70
|28,183.00
|26,644.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|40,240.00
|40,240.00
|40,240.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|37
|100,028.00
|101,737.00
|97,062.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|37
|128,453.00
|142,998.00
|120,251.00
|122,868.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|39
|161,487.00
|188,471.00
|145,045.00
|151,769.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|8
|13.34
|14.00
|12.90
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|18.13
|18.30
|17.96
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|45
|48.69
|51.00
|47.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|42
|60.80
|65.54
|54.50
|61.62
|Year Ending Mar-19
|44
|77.84
|84.54
|70.00
|77.62
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|23.51
|27.59
|15.00
|31.31
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|30,339.30
|30,085.60
|253.74
|0.84
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|28,931.50
|29,413.20
|481.74
|1.67
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|27,504.70
|28,787.50
|1,282.85
|4.66
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|25,153.70
|25,952.20
|798.47
|3.17
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|24,356.30
|24,307.30
|48.95
|0.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|14.85
|14.54
|0.31
|2.09
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|14.25
|13.86
|0.39
|2.72
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|13.34
|12.45
|0.89
|6.65
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|11.98
|12.46
|0.48
|3.97
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|11.80
|11.69
|0.11
|0.93
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|27,504.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|40,240.00
|40,240.00
|40,240.00
|40,240.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|100,028.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|128,453.00
|128,453.00
|128,647.00
|128,199.00
|122,868.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|161,487.00
|161,487.00
|161,548.00
|160,898.00
|151,769.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|13.34
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|18.13
|18.13
|18.13
|18.13
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|48.69
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|60.80
|60.80
|60.90
|60.92
|61.62
|Year Ending Mar-19
|77.84
|77.84
|77.86
|77.78
|77.62
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
- BRIEF-India's IndusInd Bank Says Competition Watchdog Approves Bharat Financial Inclusion Buy
- BRIEF-RBI Imposes 30 Mln Rupee Penalty On IndusInd Bank
- Yes Bank, IndusInd to join India's BSE Sensex index; Lupin, Cipla dropped
- BRIEF-Rht Health Trust says unit entered term loan facility agreement with Indusind Bank
- BRIEF-Indusind Bank launches co-branded wallet 'IndusInd Mobikwik'