Indusind Bank Ltd (INBK.NS)
INBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,690.85INR
19 Oct 2017
1,690.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-17.45 (-1.02%)
Rs-17.45 (-1.02%)
Prev Close
Rs1,708.30
Rs1,708.30
Open
Rs1,713.00
Rs1,713.00
Day's High
Rs1,713.85
Rs1,713.85
Day's Low
Rs1,680.10
Rs1,680.10
Volume
129,154
129,154
Avg. Vol
1,037,306
1,037,306
52-wk High
Rs1,804.00
Rs1,804.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,036.70
Rs1,036.70
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|13.34
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|14
|14
|14
|16
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|20
|19
|21
|21
|(3) HOLD
|7
|8
|10
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.93
|1.95
|1.96
|1.92
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7
|27,504.70
|28,183.00
|26,644.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|40,240.00
|40,240.00
|40,240.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|37
|100,028.00
|101,737.00
|97,062.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|38
|128,058.00
|143,323.00
|120,115.00
|122,790.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|38
|160,725.00
|188,471.00
|145,045.00
|153,523.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|8
|13.34
|14.00
|12.90
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|18.13
|18.30
|17.96
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|45
|48.69
|51.00
|47.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|43
|60.97
|65.54
|54.50
|61.88
|Year Ending Mar-19
|43
|77.88
|84.54
|72.00
|78.33
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|23.51
|27.59
|15.00
|26.59
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|30,339.30
|30,085.60
|253.74
|0.84
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|28,931.50
|29,413.20
|481.74
|1.67
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|27,504.70
|28,787.50
|1,282.85
|4.66
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|25,153.70
|25,952.20
|798.47
|3.17
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|24,356.30
|24,307.30
|48.95
|0.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|14.85
|14.54
|0.31
|2.09
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|14.25
|13.86
|0.39
|2.72
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|13.34
|12.45
|0.89
|6.65
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|11.98
|12.46
|0.48
|3.97
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|11.80
|11.69
|0.11
|0.93
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|27,504.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|40,240.00
|36,727.00
|36,727.00
|36,727.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|100,028.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|128,058.00
|126,591.00
|126,913.00
|126,419.00
|122,790.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|160,725.00
|157,208.00
|157,664.00
|156,824.00
|153,523.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|13.34
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|18.13
|16.68
|17.44
|17.44
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|48.69
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|60.97
|61.16
|61.28
|61.17
|61.88
|Year Ending Mar-19
|77.88
|77.45
|77.38
|77.02
|78.33
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|0
|10
|9
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7
|0
|10
|11
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|3
|11
|12
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9
|3
|16
|12
- UPDATE 2-India's IndusInd Bank seals $2.4 bln deal to buy Bharat Financial
- India's IndusInd Bank clears deal to buy Bharat Financial Inclusion
- BRIEF-India's Indusind Bank sees loans growing at "mid-twenties" for full year 2017/18-exec
- BRIEF-IndusInd Bank Q2 NIM stable at 4 pct
- India's IndusInd Bank Q2 profit rises 25 pct