Indusind Bank Ltd (INBK.NS)

INBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,690.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-17.45 (-1.02%)
Prev Close
Rs1,708.30
Open
Rs1,713.00
Day's High
Rs1,713.85
Day's Low
Rs1,680.10
Volume
129,154
Avg. Vol
1,037,306
52-wk High
Rs1,804.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,036.70

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 13.34 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 14 14 14 16
(2) OUTPERFORM 20 19 21 21
(3) HOLD 7 8 10 10
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.93 1.95 1.96 1.92

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 27,504.70 28,183.00 26,644.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 40,240.00 40,240.00 40,240.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 37 100,028.00 101,737.00 97,062.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 38 128,058.00 143,323.00 120,115.00 122,790.00
Year Ending Mar-19 38 160,725.00 188,471.00 145,045.00 153,523.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 8 13.34 14.00 12.90 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 18.13 18.30 17.96 --
Year Ending Mar-17 45 48.69 51.00 47.10 --
Year Ending Mar-18 43 60.97 65.54 54.50 61.88
Year Ending Mar-19 43 77.88 84.54 72.00 78.33
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 23.51 27.59 15.00 26.59

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 30,339.30 30,085.60 253.74 0.84
Quarter Ending Jun-17 28,931.50 29,413.20 481.74 1.67
Quarter Ending Mar-17 27,504.70 28,787.50 1,282.85 4.66
Quarter Ending Dec-16 25,153.70 25,952.20 798.47 3.17
Quarter Ending Sep-16 24,356.30 24,307.30 48.95 0.20
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 14.85 14.54 0.31 2.09
Quarter Ending Jun-17 14.25 13.86 0.39 2.72
Quarter Ending Mar-17 13.34 12.45 0.89 6.65
Quarter Ending Dec-16 11.98 12.46 0.48 3.97
Quarter Ending Sep-16 11.80 11.69 0.11 0.93

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 27,504.70 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 40,240.00 36,727.00 36,727.00 36,727.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 100,028.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 128,058.00 126,591.00 126,913.00 126,419.00 122,790.00
Year Ending Mar-19 160,725.00 157,208.00 157,664.00 156,824.00 153,523.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 13.34 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 18.13 16.68 17.44 17.44 --
Year Ending Mar-17 48.69 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 60.97 61.16 61.28 61.17 61.88
Year Ending Mar-19 77.88 77.45 77.38 77.02 78.33

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 0 10 9
Year Ending Mar-19 7 0 10 11
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 0 1 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 3 11 12
Year Ending Mar-19 9 3 16 12

Earnings vs. Estimates

