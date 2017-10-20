Indivior PLC (INDV.L)
INDV.L on London Stock Exchange
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|2.30
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|3
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.14
|2.14
|2.25
|2.38
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|204.72
|204.72
|204.72
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|840.46
|847.26
|827.88
|758.23
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|737.32
|907.94
|372.22
|789.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|2.30
|2.30
|2.30
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|28.68
|31.69
|25.13
|20.14
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|20.23
|33.13
|-14.58
|22.58
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|-27.00
|-27.00
|-27.00
|-9.85
Historical Surprises
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|199.76
|219.53
|19.76
|9.89
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|214.37
|207.67
|6.71
|3.13
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|199.94
|218.94
|19.00
|9.50
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|179.51
|208.16
|28.65
|15.96
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|169.85
|175.86
|6.00
|3.53
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|6.91
|9.15
|2.24
|32.39
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|6.01
|5.61
|0.39
|6.55
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|4.69
|8.17
|3.48
|74.13
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|5.13
|8.36
|3.23
|63.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|5.17
|4.77
|0.40
|7.77
Consensus Estimates Trend
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|204.72
|204.72
|204.72
|204.72
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|840.46
|840.46
|840.46
|845.05
|758.23
|Year Ending Dec-18
|737.32
|737.32
|737.32
|888.09
|789.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2.30
|2.30
|2.30
|3.05
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|28.68
|28.68
|28.68
|28.21
|20.14
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20.23
|20.23
|20.23
|29.68
|22.58
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- Reckitt Benckiser unit beats states' Suboxone antitrust claims
- BRIEF-Old Mutual cuts stake in Indivior to 4.36 pct
- BRIEF-Indivior says FDA to review New Drug Application for RBP-6000
- BRIEF-Indivior says submitted NDA to FDA for schizophrenia treatment
- Indivior settles addiction treatment case with Mylan for undisclosed terms