Indivior PLC (INDV.L)

INDV.L on London Stock Exchange

327.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.80 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
327.80
Open
326.50
Day's High
336.50
Day's Low
325.90
Volume
2,213,447
Avg. Vol
2,595,667
52-wk High
421.50
52-wk Low
246.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 2.30 December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 0
(3) HOLD 2 2 3 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.14 2.14 2.25 2.38

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 204.72 204.72 204.72 --
Year Ending Dec-17 6 840.46 847.26 827.88 758.23
Year Ending Dec-18 6 737.32 907.94 372.22 789.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 2.30 2.30 2.30 --
Year Ending Dec-17 7 28.68 31.69 25.13 20.14
Year Ending Dec-18 6 20.23 33.13 -14.58 22.58
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -27.00 -27.00 -27.00 -9.85

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 199.76 219.53 19.76 9.89
Quarter Ending Dec-16 214.37 207.67 6.71 3.13
Quarter Ending Sep-16 199.94 218.94 19.00 9.50
Quarter Ending Jun-16 179.51 208.16 28.65 15.96
Quarter Ending Mar-16 169.85 175.86 6.00 3.53
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 6.91 9.15 2.24 32.39
Quarter Ending Dec-16 6.01 5.61 0.39 6.55
Quarter Ending Sep-16 4.69 8.17 3.48 74.13
Quarter Ending Jun-16 5.13 8.36 3.23 63.00
Quarter Ending Mar-16 5.17 4.77 0.40 7.77

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 204.72 204.72 204.72 204.72 --
Year Ending Dec-17 840.46 840.46 840.46 845.05 758.23
Year Ending Dec-18 737.32 737.32 737.32 888.09 789.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2.30 2.30 2.30 3.05 --
Year Ending Dec-17 28.68 28.68 28.68 28.21 20.14
Year Ending Dec-18 20.23 20.23 20.23 29.68 22.58

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Indivior PLC News

