Intellect Design Arena Ltd (INEE.NS)

INEE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

130.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.20 (-0.91%)
Prev Close
Rs131.25
Open
Rs132.25
Day's High
Rs133.45
Day's Low
Rs128.50
Volume
109,822
Avg. Vol
503,199
52-wk High
Rs180.20
52-wk Low
Rs96.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -0.09 March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 1 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.40 1.25 1.40 1.40

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 2,461.67 2,522.00 2,388.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 4 9,091.50 9,181.00 8,994.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 10,297.80 10,625.00 10,040.00 11,872.80
Year Ending Mar-19 5 11,800.80 12,699.00 11,109.00 14,208.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 -0.09 -0.09 -0.09 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 -3.72 -3.00 -4.50 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 2.16 3.90 0.60 6.78
Year Ending Mar-19 5 5.22 6.70 3.60 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2,367.00 2,411.68 44.68 1.89
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,409.33 2,410.23 0.89 0.04
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2,442.50 2,309.64 132.86 5.44
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2,350.67 2,058.02 292.64 12.45
Quarter Ending Mar-16 2,189.00 2,158.58 30.42 1.39
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -0.10 0.07 0.17 -170.00
Quarter Ending Dec-15 -1.50 -1.11 0.39 -26.25
Quarter Ending Sep-15 -0.94 -0.74 0.20 -21.01
Quarter Ending Jun-15 -1.41 -1.04 0.37 -26.00
Quarter Ending Mar-15 -1.12 -2.78 1.66 -147.50

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,461.67 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 9,091.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 10,297.80 10,297.80 10,283.20 10,283.20 11,872.80
Year Ending Mar-19 11,800.80 11,800.80 11,921.80 11,961.60 14,208.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -0.09 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -3.72 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2.16 2.16 1.96 1.96 6.78
Year Ending Mar-19 5.22 5.22 4.97 6.09 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 2
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 2 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

