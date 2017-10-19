Intellect Design Arena Ltd (INEE.NS)
INEE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
130.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.20 (-0.91%)
Prev Close
Rs131.25
Open
Rs132.25
Day's High
Rs133.45
Day's Low
Rs128.50
Volume
109,822
Avg. Vol
503,199
52-wk High
Rs180.20
52-wk Low
Rs96.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|-0.09
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|1
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.40
|1.25
|1.40
|1.40
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|2,461.67
|2,522.00
|2,388.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|9,091.50
|9,181.00
|8,994.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|10,297.80
|10,625.00
|10,040.00
|11,872.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|11,800.80
|12,699.00
|11,109.00
|14,208.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|-0.09
|-0.09
|-0.09
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|-3.72
|-3.00
|-4.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|2.16
|3.90
|0.60
|6.78
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|5.22
|6.70
|3.60
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2,367.00
|2,411.68
|44.68
|1.89
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,409.33
|2,410.23
|0.89
|0.04
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2,442.50
|2,309.64
|132.86
|5.44
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2,350.67
|2,058.02
|292.64
|12.45
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|2,189.00
|2,158.58
|30.42
|1.39
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|-0.10
|0.07
|0.17
|-170.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|-1.50
|-1.11
|0.39
|-26.25
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|-0.94
|-0.74
|0.20
|-21.01
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|-1.41
|-1.04
|0.37
|-26.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|-1.12
|-2.78
|1.66
|-147.50
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,461.67
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9,091.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|10,297.80
|10,297.80
|10,283.20
|10,283.20
|11,872.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11,800.80
|11,800.80
|11,921.80
|11,961.60
|14,208.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|-0.09
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|-3.72
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2.16
|2.16
|1.96
|1.96
|6.78
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5.22
|5.22
|4.97
|6.09
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|2
|1
- BRIEF-Intellect Design Arena's iGTB to implement cash management platform for Bangkok Bank
- BRIEF-Intellect Design Arena gets India govt's Government eMarketplace project
- BRIEF-India's Intellect Design Arena posts June-qtr consol profit
- BRIEF-India's Intellect Design Arena gets govt contract for e-marketplace
- BRIEF-Intellect Design Arena approves rights issue worth up to 1.99 bln rupees