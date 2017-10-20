Edition:
United States

Informa PLC (INF.L)

INF.L on London Stock Exchange

690.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.50 (-0.07%)
Prev Close
690.50
Open
692.00
Day's High
695.00
Day's Low
689.00
Volume
1,706,433
Avg. Vol
2,106,775
52-wk High
725.00
52-wk Low
480.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 8 8 8
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.05 2.05 2.05 2.05

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 17 1,735.55 1,786.39 1,692.00 1,424.13
Year Ending Dec-18 17 1,786.85 1,895.73 1,721.00 1,479.98
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 18 46.64 49.56 44.91 45.20
Year Ending Dec-18 18 49.59 54.51 46.54 47.79
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 6.39 7.45 6.00 3.80

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,735.55 1,735.55 1,738.06 1,734.33 1,424.13
Year Ending Dec-18 1,786.85 1,786.85 1,789.50 1,789.21 1,479.98
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 46.64 46.64 46.76 46.66 45.20
Year Ending Dec-18 49.59 49.59 49.66 49.66 47.79

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Informa PLC News

» More INF.L News