Informa PLC (INF.L)
INF.L on London Stock Exchange
690.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
690.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.50 (-0.07%)
-0.50 (-0.07%)
Prev Close
690.50
690.50
Open
692.00
692.00
Day's High
695.00
695.00
Day's Low
689.00
689.00
Volume
1,706,433
1,706,433
Avg. Vol
2,106,775
2,106,775
52-wk High
725.00
725.00
52-wk Low
480.00
480.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|8
|8
|8
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.05
|2.05
|2.05
|2.05
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|1,735.55
|1,786.39
|1,692.00
|1,424.13
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17
|1,786.85
|1,895.73
|1,721.00
|1,479.98
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|46.64
|49.56
|44.91
|45.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|49.59
|54.51
|46.54
|47.79
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|6.39
|7.45
|6.00
|3.80
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,735.55
|1,735.55
|1,738.06
|1,734.33
|1,424.13
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,786.85
|1,786.85
|1,789.50
|1,789.21
|1,479.98
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|46.64
|46.64
|46.76
|46.66
|45.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|49.59
|49.59
|49.66
|49.66
|47.79
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
- BRIEF-Informa announces acquisition of Dove Medical Press
- UK's Informa reports 41.3 pct rise in H1 revenue on global exhibitions boost
- BRIEF-Informa announces sale of majority share in Euroforum
- BRIEF-Informa posts H1 pretax profit of 148.8 mln pounds
- Informa sees U.S. 2017 corn crop at 14.166 billion bushels