Infibeam Incorporation Ltd (INFC.NS)

INFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

131.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.35 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
Rs131.50
Open
Rs131.85
Day's High
Rs138.70
Day's Low
Rs127.40
Volume
1,442,015
Avg. Vol
8,408,075
52-wk High
Rs160.15
52-wk Low
Rs79.98

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 4,353.00 4,353.00 4,353.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 7,118.45 8,676.00 5,560.90 6,595.00
Year Ending Mar-19 2 9,476.93 12,392.00 6,561.86 9,661.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 1.10 1.10 1.10 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 1.06 1.06 1.06 0.75
Year Ending Mar-19 1 1.22 1.22 1.22 1.16

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1,320.75 1,841.30 520.55 39.41
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.28 0.30 0.02 8.30

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 4,353.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 7,118.45 7,118.45 7,118.45 7,118.45 6,595.00
Year Ending Mar-19 9,476.93 9,476.93 9,476.93 9,476.93 9,661.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1.10 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1.06 1.06 1.06 1.06 0.75
Year Ending Mar-19 1.22 1.22 1.22 1.22 1.16

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Infibeam Incorporation Ltd News

