Ingenico Group SA (INGC.PA)
INGC.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
82.84EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.55 (+0.67%)
Prev Close
€82.29
Open
€82.45
Day's High
€83.04
Day's Low
€82.09
Volume
235,796
Avg. Vol
278,821
52-wk High
€99.25
52-wk Low
€68.28
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(3) HOLD
|8
|8
|8
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.40
|2.40
|2.52
|2.52
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|662.00
|662.00
|662.00
|1,254.00
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|2,487.68
|2,529.01
|2,445.83
|2,482.91
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|2,755.29
|3,028.00
|2,551.59
|2,702.58
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20
|4.73
|5.26
|3.95
|4.68
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|5.35
|6.00
|4.60
|5.39
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|9.93
|14.20
|7.60
|7.33
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|579.50
|594.00
|14.50
|2.50
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|248.70
|249.23
|0.53
|0.21
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|244.30
|235.37
|8.93
|3.66
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|196.43
|204.90
|8.47
|4.31
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|662.00
|662.00
|662.00
|662.00
|1,254.00
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,487.68
|2,487.63
|2,489.65
|2,491.81
|2,482.91
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,755.29
|2,755.29
|2,748.17
|2,729.41
|2,702.58
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4.73
|4.73
|4.74
|4.72
|4.68
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5.35
|5.35
|5.35
|5.31
|5.39
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|2
|5
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|4
- BRIEF-Worldstream Media chooses Ingenico to support local payment acceptance
- BRIEF-Ingenico acquires IECISA Electronic Payment System
- BRIEF-Ingenico group announces successful bond issue of 600 million euros
- BRIEF-City Furniture selects Ingenico Group and IBM to deliver in-store experience
- BRIEF-Ingenico extends Alipay acceptance to banks and acquirers in Europe