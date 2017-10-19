Edition:
Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd (INGR.NS)

INGR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

800.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs10.00 (+1.27%)
Prev Close
Rs790.00
Open
Rs800.00
Day's High
Rs803.95
Day's Low
Rs790.10
Volume
2,550
Avg. Vol
14,392
52-wk High
Rs938.30
52-wk Low
Rs645.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 6,983.60 6,983.60 6,983.60 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 7,381.26 7,381.26 7,381.26 --
Year Ending Mar-19 1 8,119.39 8,119.39 8,119.39 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 25.66 25.66 25.66 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 28.58 28.58 28.58 --
Year Ending Mar-19 1 32.53 32.53 32.53 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1,613.80 1,470.10 143.70 8.90
Quarter Ending Mar-14 1,306.00 1,330.20 24.20 1.85
Quarter Ending Dec-13 1,715.00 1,653.10 61.90 3.61
Quarter Ending Sep-12 1,593.20 1,407.10 186.10 11.68
Quarter Ending Mar-12 1,828.31 1,856.00 27.69 1.51

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 6,983.60 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 7,381.26 7,381.26 7,381.26 7,313.54 --
Year Ending Mar-19 8,119.39 8,119.39 8,119.39 7,971.76 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

