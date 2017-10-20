Interparfums SA (IPAR.PA)
IPAR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
33.37EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.38 (-1.13%)
Prev Close
€33.75
Open
€33.65
Day's High
€33.70
Day's Low
€33.19
Volume
14,429
Avg. Vol
15,251
52-wk High
€37.08
52-wk Low
€22.35
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|2
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.57
|2.57
|2.57
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|407.18
|416.00
|405.00
|386.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|438.18
|458.00
|425.00
|416.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|0.99
|1.07
|0.92
|0.87
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|1.05
|1.09
|0.98
|0.96
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|12.90
|12.90
|12.90
|8.00
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|84.00
|92.70
|8.70
|10.36
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|63.00
|75.00
|12.00
|19.05
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|65.40
|70.70
|5.30
|8.10
|Quarter Ending Mar-13
|116.40
|147.90
|31.50
|27.06
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|115.00
|118.90
|3.90
|3.39
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|407.18
|407.18
|406.44
|401.64
|386.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|438.18
|438.18
|435.16
|429.67
|416.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.99
|0.99
|0.98
|0.97
|0.87
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.05
|1.05
|1.04
|1.03
|0.96
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- UPDATE 1-Interparfums' profit leaps despite higher marketing costs
- Interparfums' H1 profit rises despite higher marketing costs
- BRIEF-Interparfums H1 operating profit rises to 33.1 million euros
- BRIEF-Interparfums Q2 sales raises to 96.9 million euros
- Interparfums says has 'Non Disclosure Agreement' with Jimmy Choo