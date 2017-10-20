International Personal Finance PLC (IPF.L)

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 4 811.32 819.20 795.36 802.22 Year Ending Dec-18 4 867.27 876.30 853.27 844.80 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 5 29.26 30.89 26.68 32.47 Year Ending Dec-18 5 31.03 33.20 27.22 36.82