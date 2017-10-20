International Personal Finance PLC (IPF.L)
IPF.L on London Stock Exchange
196.25GBp
20 Oct 2017
196.25GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
2.25 (+1.16%)
2.25 (+1.16%)
Prev Close
194.00
194.00
Open
191.25
191.25
Day's High
200.00
200.00
Day's Low
191.25
191.25
Volume
253,850
253,850
Avg. Vol
465,197
465,197
52-wk High
318.10
318.10
52-wk Low
141.43
141.43
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.40
|2.17
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|811.32
|819.20
|795.36
|802.22
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|867.27
|876.30
|853.27
|844.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|29.26
|30.89
|26.68
|32.47
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|31.03
|33.20
|27.22
|36.82
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|413.10
|158.00
|255.09
|61.75
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|29.20
|164.80
|135.60
|464.38
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|811.32
|811.42
|812.49
|813.61
|802.22
|Year Ending Dec-18
|867.27
|869.12
|879.61
|881.53
|844.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|29.26
|29.13
|28.63
|28.61
|32.47
|Year Ending Dec-18
|31.03
|31.42
|32.28
|32.29
|36.82
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|2
- CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-International Personal Finance's H1 profit rises
- CORRECTED-International Personal Finance's H1 profit rises
- BRIEF-International Personal Finance pretax profit rises to 43 mln stg
- BRIEF-International Personal Finance sells home credit business in Bulgaria
- MOVES-Deutsche Bank, AMP Capital, IPF, US Bancorp