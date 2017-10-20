Edition:
International Personal Finance PLC (IPF.L)

IPF.L on London Stock Exchange

196.25GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

2.25 (+1.16%)
Prev Close
194.00
Open
191.25
Day's High
200.00
Day's Low
191.25
Volume
253,850
Avg. Vol
465,197
52-wk High
318.10
52-wk Low
141.43

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.40 2.17

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 811.32 819.20 795.36 802.22
Year Ending Dec-18 4 867.27 876.30 853.27 844.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 29.26 30.89 26.68 32.47
Year Ending Dec-18 5 31.03 33.20 27.22 36.82

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 413.10 158.00 255.09 61.75
Quarter Ending Sep-11 29.20 164.80 135.60 464.38

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 811.32 811.42 812.49 813.61 802.22
Year Ending Dec-18 867.27 869.12 879.61 881.53 844.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 29.26 29.13 28.63 28.61 32.47
Year Ending Dec-18 31.03 31.42 32.28 32.29 36.82

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

International Personal Finance PLC News

