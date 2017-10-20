Edition:
Ipsen SA (IPN.PA)

IPN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

115.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€1.35 (+1.18%)
Prev Close
€114.05
Open
€114.50
Day's High
€116.55
Day's Low
€114.35
Volume
78,556
Avg. Vol
109,997
52-wk High
€129.85
52-wk Low
€60.39

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 8 7 7
(3) HOLD 4 3 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.14 2.08 2.15 2.15

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 525.44 525.44 525.44 446.92
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 476.07 476.07 476.07 419.38
Year Ending Dec-17 10 1,929.39 2,021.00 1,868.20 1,781.33
Year Ending Dec-18 9 2,182.24 2,284.00 2,115.30 1,915.13
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 3.98 4.41 3.41 3.40
Year Ending Dec-18 14 4.99 5.75 4.30 3.95
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 20.30 26.20 12.70 14.18

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-11 286.39 280.90 5.49 1.92
Quarter Ending Mar-11 273.67 285.80 12.13 4.43

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 525.44 525.44 525.44 525.44 446.92
Quarter Ending Mar-18 476.07 476.07 476.07 476.07 419.38
Year Ending Dec-17 1,929.39 1,926.69 1,901.61 1,903.13 1,781.33
Year Ending Dec-18 2,182.24 2,180.35 2,149.86 2,149.91 1,915.13
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3.98 3.98 4.01 3.92 3.40
Year Ending Dec-18 4.99 4.99 4.96 4.97 3.95

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 4 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 4 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Ipsen SA News

