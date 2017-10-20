Ipsen SA (IPN.PA)
IPN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
115.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
115.40EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€1.35 (+1.18%)
€1.35 (+1.18%)
Prev Close
€114.05
€114.05
Open
€114.50
€114.50
Day's High
€116.55
€116.55
Day's Low
€114.35
€114.35
Volume
78,556
78,556
Avg. Vol
109,997
109,997
52-wk High
€129.85
€129.85
52-wk Low
€60.39
€60.39
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|8
|7
|7
|(3) HOLD
|4
|3
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.14
|2.08
|2.15
|2.15
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|525.44
|525.44
|525.44
|446.92
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|476.07
|476.07
|476.07
|419.38
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|1,929.39
|2,021.00
|1,868.20
|1,781.33
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|2,182.24
|2,284.00
|2,115.30
|1,915.13
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|3.98
|4.41
|3.41
|3.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|4.99
|5.75
|4.30
|3.95
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|20.30
|26.20
|12.70
|14.18
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|286.39
|280.90
|5.49
|1.92
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|273.67
|285.80
|12.13
|4.43
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|525.44
|525.44
|525.44
|525.44
|446.92
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|476.07
|476.07
|476.07
|476.07
|419.38
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,929.39
|1,926.69
|1,901.61
|1,903.13
|1,781.33
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,182.24
|2,180.35
|2,149.86
|2,149.91
|1,915.13
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3.98
|3.98
|4.01
|3.92
|3.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4.99
|4.99
|4.96
|4.97
|3.95
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|4
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|4
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|1
- BRIEF-Ipsen announces success of phase 3 CELESTIAL trial of Cabozantinib
- BRIEF-Ipsen receives approval from European Commission for Xermelo
- BRIEF-FDA approves new indication for Ipsen's somatuline depot injection
- BRIEF-Ipsen annouces US FDA approval of new indication for Somatuline Depot
- BRIEF-Ipsen receives validation from European Medicines Agency for application of new indication for Cabometyx