IP Group PLC (IPO.L)
IPO.L on London Stock Exchange
142.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.00 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
143.00
Open
141.50
Day's High
143.00
Day's Low
140.70
Volume
562,667
Avg. Vol
523,713
52-wk High
200.50
52-wk Low
109.10
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|24.00
|40.00
|8.00
|50.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|8.00
|9.00
|7.00
|55.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|5.68
|10.40
|1.42
|5.99
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|3.27
|9.10
|-2.55
|6.99
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|24.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|50.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8.00
|8.50
|8.50
|8.50
|55.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5.68
|5.68
|5.68
|5.68
|5.99
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3.27
|3.27
|3.27
|3.27
|6.99
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-IP Group welcomes Touchstone Innovations' recommendation to shareholders to accept offer
- BRIEF-IP Group says Touchstone Innovations offer now unconditional
- BRIEF-UK's CMA not to refer IP Group, Touchstone Innovations deal to phase II probe
- BRIEF-IP Group's Istesso announces positive outcome from P1 study
- BRIEF-UK'S CMA says considering IP Group-Touchstone Innovations deal