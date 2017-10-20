Edition:
IP Group PLC (IPO.L)

IPO.L on London Stock Exchange

142.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-1.00 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
143.00
Open
141.50
Day's High
143.00
Day's Low
140.70
Volume
562,667
Avg. Vol
523,713
52-wk High
200.50
52-wk Low
109.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 24.00 40.00 8.00 50.10
Year Ending Dec-18 2 8.00 9.00 7.00 55.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 5.68 10.40 1.42 5.99
Year Ending Dec-18 2 3.27 9.10 -2.55 6.99

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 24.00 25.00 25.00 25.00 50.10
Year Ending Dec-18 8.00 8.50 8.50 8.50 55.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5.68 5.68 5.68 5.68 5.99
Year Ending Dec-18 3.27 3.27 3.27 3.27 6.99

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

