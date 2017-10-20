Edition:
Interserve PLC (IRV.L)

IRV.L on London Stock Exchange

76.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

11.00 (+16.79%)
Prev Close
65.50
Open
67.50
Day's High
77.25
Day's Low
67.50
Volume
13,460,805
Avg. Vol
1,751,047
52-wk High
385.50
52-wk Low
67.16

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 2 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 4 5 4 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.12 2.25 2.57 2.86

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 3,343.51 3,601.00 3,156.00 3,425.18
Year Ending Dec-18 8 3,261.00 3,579.00 3,061.00 3,450.19
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 41.04 58.75 28.40 68.82
Year Ending Dec-18 8 46.08 60.33 30.03 71.96

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3,343.51 3,358.84 3,358.84 3,393.61 3,425.18
Year Ending Dec-18 3,261.00 3,301.87 3,301.87 3,398.44 3,450.19
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 41.04 47.89 47.88 58.31 68.82
Year Ending Dec-18 46.08 52.43 52.43 61.02 71.96

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 3 0 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 4 0 4
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 4 2 4
Year Ending Dec-18 1 4 2 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

Interserve PLC News

