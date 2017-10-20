Interserve PLC (IRV.L)
IRV.L on London Stock Exchange
76.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
11.00 (+16.79%)
11.00 (+16.79%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|2
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|4
|5
|4
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.12
|2.25
|2.57
|2.86
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|3,343.51
|3,601.00
|3,156.00
|3,425.18
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|3,261.00
|3,579.00
|3,061.00
|3,450.19
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|41.04
|58.75
|28.40
|68.82
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|46.08
|60.33
|30.03
|71.96
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3,343.51
|3,358.84
|3,358.84
|3,393.61
|3,425.18
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3,261.00
|3,301.87
|3,301.87
|3,398.44
|3,450.19
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|41.04
|47.89
|47.88
|58.31
|68.82
|Year Ending Dec-18
|46.08
|52.43
|52.43
|61.02
|71.96
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|4
|2
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|4
|2
|4
- Britain's Interserve wins 227 mln stg government contract
- UPDATE 1-British stocks fall as profit warnings bruise IWG, Interserve
- British stocks fall as profit warnings bruise IWG, Interserve
- UPDATE 1-Interserve may breach covenants after trading downturn
- Interserve may breach covenants after trading downturn