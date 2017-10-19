Insecticides (India) Ltd (ISIL.NS)
ISIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
894.00INR
19 Oct 2017
894.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs16.55 (+1.89%)
Rs16.55 (+1.89%)
Prev Close
Rs877.45
Rs877.45
Open
Rs886.50
Rs886.50
Day's High
Rs905.00
Rs905.00
Day's Low
Rs881.00
Rs881.00
Volume
11,209
11,209
Avg. Vol
56,174
56,174
52-wk High
Rs964.00
Rs964.00
52-wk Low
Rs426.80
Rs426.80
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.50
|March
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|1,786.67
|1,834.00
|1,756.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|11,360.70
|11,538.00
|11,244.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|12,818.00
|13,089.00
|12,712.00
|13,048.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|14,799.20
|15,377.00
|14,402.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|27.70
|29.60
|25.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|37.97
|40.00
|35.80
|35.42
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|50.83
|55.60
|44.50
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|4,441.67
|4,675.00
|233.33
|5.25
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3,084.50
|3,048.50
|36.00
|1.17
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|1,608.00
|1,781.00
|173.00
|10.76
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|4,129.50
|3,699.90
|429.60
|10.40
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|3,170.00
|2,854.50
|315.50
|9.95
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,786.67
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11,360.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12,818.00
|12,818.00
|12,818.00
|12,818.00
|13,048.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|14,799.20
|14,799.20
|14,799.20
|14,799.20
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings