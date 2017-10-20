Ipsos SA (ISOS.PA)
ISOS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
29.30EUR
20 Oct 2017
29.30EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.10 (-0.34%)
€-0.10 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
€29.40
€29.40
Open
€29.55
€29.55
Day's High
€29.56
€29.56
Day's Low
€29.30
€29.30
Volume
36,026
36,026
Avg. Vol
80,312
80,312
52-wk High
€35.63
€35.63
52-wk Low
€25.23
€25.23
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.88
|1.88
|1.88
|1.62
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|1,807.06
|1,854.00
|1,775.95
|1,838.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|1,845.31
|1,898.00
|1,802.74
|1,877.06
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|2.40
|2.60
|2.22
|2.51
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|2.62
|2.80
|2.40
|2.70
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|11.60
|11.60
|11.60
|13.00
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1,799.00
|517.39
|1,281.61
|71.24
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|846.00
|446.70
|399.30
|47.20
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|512.50
|524.38
|11.88
|2.32
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|456.00
|453.30
|2.70
|0.59
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|507.00
|490.10
|16.90
|3.33
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,807.06
|1,807.06
|1,806.66
|1,806.66
|1,838.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,845.31
|1,845.31
|1,842.49
|1,842.49
|1,877.06
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
- Three quarters of Americans favor higher taxes for wealthy -Reuters/Ipsos poll
- BRIEF-Euronext announces annual revision of French indices
- BRIEF-Ipsos H1 net attributable profit drops to 21.6 million euros
- Americans want U.S. goods, but not willing to pay more: Reuters/Ipsos poll
- Cairo orders closure of research firm Ipsos's office in Egypt