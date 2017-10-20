Isra Vision AG (ISRG.DE)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Sep-17 4 142.99 143.30 142.70 137.47 Year Ending Sep-18 4 157.26 159.30 154.42 149.63 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Sep-17 4 4.41 4.53 4.21 4.44 Year Ending Sep-18 4 5.06 5.27 4.80 4.89