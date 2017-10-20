Edition:
Isra Vision AG (ISRG.DE)

ISRG.DE on Xetra

163.05EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€2.60 (+1.62%)
Prev Close
€160.45
Open
€161.55
Day's High
€165.00
Day's Low
€161.55
Volume
9,233
Avg. Vol
9,115
52-wk High
€171.60
52-wk Low
€86.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- September 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.75 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 4 142.99 143.30 142.70 137.47
Year Ending Sep-18 4 157.26 159.30 154.42 149.63
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 4 4.41 4.53 4.21 4.44
Year Ending Sep-18 4 5.06 5.27 4.80 4.89

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-16 30.70 30.95 0.25 0.82
Quarter Ending Sep-15 36.40 35.86 0.54 1.48
Quarter Ending Jun-15 27.80 27.72 0.08 0.31
Quarter Ending Mar-15 24.80 24.85 0.05 0.19
Quarter Ending Dec-14 24.00 23.80 0.20 0.82

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 142.99 142.99 143.09 143.09 137.47
Year Ending Sep-18 157.26 157.26 157.24 157.01 149.63

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

