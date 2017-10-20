Edition:
United States

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA)

ITUB4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

44.00BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.09 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
R$ 44.09
Open
R$ 44.41
Day's High
R$ 44.48
Day's Low
R$ 44.00
Volume
3,993,700
Avg. Vol
9,178,994
52-wk High
R$ 45.79
52-wk Low
R$ 31.01

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.91 December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 6 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 4 3
(3) HOLD 8 8 8 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.17 2.17 2.11 2.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5 28,006.80 30,547.90 26,843.00 29,383.40
Quarter Ending Mar-18 4 28,437.30 31,048.00 27,165.40 29,250.00
Year Ending Dec-17 10 105,378.00 118,647.00 85,479.00 109,932.00
Year Ending Dec-18 9 109,136.00 127,255.00 90,946.00 116,513.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 7 0.91 0.97 0.87 0.93
Quarter Ending Mar-18 6 0.96 1.03 0.90 0.95
Year Ending Dec-17 15 3.74 3.86 3.65 3.46
Year Ending Dec-18 14 3.93 4.30 3.56 3.98
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 8.78 9.66 7.90 1.10

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 27,455.20 27,205.00 250.21 0.91
Quarter Ending Mar-17 27,101.20 26,973.00 128.17 0.47
Quarter Ending Dec-16 27,991.00 27,370.00 621.02 2.22
Quarter Ending Sep-16 26,971.10 27,597.00 625.93 2.32
Quarter Ending Jun-16 25,939.80 26,478.00 538.19 2.07
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.92 0.95 0.03 3.66
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.93 0.95 0.02 2.26
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.87 0.89 0.02 2.50
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.77 0.86 0.09 11.14
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.77 0.85 0.09 11.55

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 28,006.80 27,907.90 27,858.90 27,834.30 29,383.40
Quarter Ending Mar-18 28,437.30 28,398.80 28,374.10 28,346.90 29,250.00
Year Ending Dec-17 105,378.00 105,196.00 105,134.00 105,100.00 109,932.00
Year Ending Dec-18 109,136.00 109,253.00 109,303.00 109,409.00 116,513.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.91 0.91 0.91 0.90 0.93
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.96 0.95 0.96 0.98 0.95
Year Ending Dec-17 3.74 3.73 3.73 3.72 3.46
Year Ending Dec-18 3.93 3.92 3.92 3.96 3.98

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1 1 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 1 1 1
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 2 0 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1 1 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 1 2 1
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 1 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Itau Unibanco Holding SA News

» More ITUB4.SA News