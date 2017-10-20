Edition:
Intu Properties PLC (ITUJ.J)

ITUJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

3,950.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-38.00 (-0.95%)
Prev Close
3,988.00
Open
3,993.00
Day's High
3,994.00
Day's Low
3,926.00
Volume
2,299,269
Avg. Vol
1,358,773
52-wk High
5,007.00
52-wk Low
3,926.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 441.78 465.00 416.00 458.71
Year Ending Dec-18 5 452.02 472.11 428.00 508.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 14.71 15.51 14.00 14.76
Year Ending Dec-18 12 14.95 15.82 13.61 15.18
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 -0.88 3.02 -4.78 0.82

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 441.78 441.78 445.50 445.04 458.71
Year Ending Dec-18 452.02 452.02 456.25 456.69 508.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 14.71 14.71 14.81 14.78 14.76
Year Ending Dec-18 14.95 14.95 15.06 15.05 15.18

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Intu Properties PLC News

