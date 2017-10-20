Edition:
IWG Plc (IWG.L)

IWG.L on London Stock Exchange

218.80GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

2.50 (+1.16%)
Prev Close
216.30
Open
218.30
Day's High
222.30
Day's Low
208.10
Volume
11,670,564
Avg. Vol
3,009,713
52-wk High
392.00
52-wk Low
208.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.78 1.78 1.78 1.62

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 2,397.17 2,453.00 2,307.90 2,438.78
Year Ending Dec-18 8 2,585.00 2,687.00 2,501.00 2,654.95
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 15.99 18.83 12.40 17.93
Year Ending Dec-18 8 19.40 22.18 15.10 20.50
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 19.88 24.40 15.36 12.51

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,397.17 2,428.11 2,422.79 2,419.21 2,438.78
Year Ending Dec-18 2,585.00 2,628.98 2,622.36 2,625.41 2,654.95
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 15.99 17.62 17.61 17.67 17.93
Year Ending Dec-18 19.40 21.27 21.27 21.31 20.50

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 3 1 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 3 1 3
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 3 2 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 3 2 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

