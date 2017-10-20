Edition:
United States

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd (JARD.SI)

JARD.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

66.03USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.95 (-1.42%)
Prev Close
$66.98
Open
$66.94
Day's High
$66.95
Day's Low
$65.74
Volume
337,500
Avg. Vol
231,370
52-wk High
$67.50
52-wk Low
$52.90

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 4 5 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.22 3.33 3.33 3.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 38,458.20 39,150.60 37,272.50 38,655.50
Year Ending Dec-18 7 40,675.70 41,874.20 38,645.60 40,628.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 4.23 4.45 4.06 4.03
Year Ending Dec-18 8 4.53 4.94 4.16 4.29
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 10.00 10.00 10.00 8.34

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 38,458.20 38,458.20 38,826.50 38,907.20 38,655.50
Year Ending Dec-18 40,675.70 40,675.70 41,005.60 41,139.00 40,628.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4.23 4.23 4.19 4.17 4.03
Year Ending Dec-18 4.53 4.53 4.53 4.51 4.29

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

