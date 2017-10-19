Edition:
J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (JBCH.NS)

JBCH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

272.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.70 (-0.98%)
Prev Close
Rs274.95
Open
Rs272.70
Day's High
Rs274.90
Day's Low
Rs272.00
Volume
17,870
Avg. Vol
54,751
52-wk High
Rs402.00
52-wk Low
Rs259.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 12,688.50 13,153.10 12,340.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 15,112.00 15,112.00 15,112.00 14,161.60
Year Ending Mar-19 1 16,936.00 16,936.00 16,936.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 20.91 22.92 18.31 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 26.80 26.80 26.80 27.42
Year Ending Mar-19 1 30.50 30.50 30.50 --

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 12,688.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 15,112.00 15,112.00 15,112.00 14,779.30 14,161.60
Year Ending Mar-19 16,936.00 16,936.00 16,936.00 16,936.00 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

