J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (JBCH.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 3 12,688.50 13,153.10 12,340.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 15,112.00 15,112.00 15,112.00 14,161.60 Year Ending Mar-19 1 16,936.00 16,936.00 16,936.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 3 20.91 22.92 18.31 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 26.80 26.80 26.80 27.42 Year Ending Mar-19 1 30.50 30.50 30.50 --