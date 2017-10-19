JBF Industries Ltd (JBFI.NS)
JBFI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
229.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.40 (-2.72%)
Prev Close
Rs235.70
Open
Rs236.00
Day's High
Rs238.40
Day's Low
Rs226.05
Volume
216,166
Avg. Vol
234,133
52-wk High
Rs326.00
52-wk Low
Rs136.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|24,163.00
|22,000.70
|2,162.30
|8.95
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|25,413.00
|23,585.40
|1,827.60
|7.19
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|22,586.00
|21,399.90
|1,186.10
|5.25
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|21,801.00
|22,428.30
|627.30
|2.88
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|18,378.50
|20,931.00
|2,552.50
|13.89
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|6.90
|4.02
|2.88
|41.74
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|15.40
|6.71
|8.69
|56.43
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|10.30
|10.45
|0.15
|1.46
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|15.50
|7.20
|8.30
|53.55
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings
- BRIEF-JBF Industries seeks shareholders' nod for reappointment of Rakesh Gothi as CEO & MD
- BRIEF-India's JBF Industries posts June-qtr loss
- UPDATE 1-UAE's JBF RAK PET output stalls amid debt restructuring - COO
- India's JBF says working with lenders, plants running 'satisfactorily'
- BRIEF-JBF Industries says working along with lenders towards resolving cash flow issues