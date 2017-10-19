Edition:
JBF Industries Ltd (JBFI.NS)

JBFI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

229.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.40 (-2.72%)
Prev Close
Rs235.70
Open
Rs236.00
Day's High
Rs238.40
Day's Low
Rs226.05
Volume
216,166
Avg. Vol
234,133
52-wk High
Rs326.00
52-wk Low
Rs136.00

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-15 24,163.00 22,000.70 2,162.30 8.95
Quarter Ending Jun-15 25,413.00 23,585.40 1,827.60 7.19
Quarter Ending Mar-15 22,586.00 21,399.90 1,186.10 5.25
Quarter Ending Sep-13 21,801.00 22,428.30 627.30 2.88
Quarter Ending Jun-13 18,378.50 20,931.00 2,552.50 13.89
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-12 6.90 4.02 2.88 41.74
Quarter Ending Sep-12 15.40 6.71 8.69 56.43
Quarter Ending Sep-11 10.30 10.45 0.15 1.46
Quarter Ending Jun-11 15.50 7.20 8.30 53.55

Earnings vs. Estimates

JBF Industries Ltd News

