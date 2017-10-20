Edition:
JCDecaux SA (JCDX.PA)

JCDX.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

32.47EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.14 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
€32.60
Open
€32.81
Day's High
€32.88
Day's Low
€32.40
Volume
141,045
Avg. Vol
153,947
52-wk High
€33.56
52-wk Low
€23.95

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 9 12 12 12
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 3 3 3
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.75 2.85 2.85 2.85

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1,017.00 1,017.00 1,017.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 15 3,488.13 3,545.38 3,446.46 3,504.12
Year Ending Dec-18 15 3,624.33 3,703.00 3,527.54 3,670.22
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 19 1.03 1.12 0.93 1.20
Year Ending Dec-18 19 1.16 1.30 1.00 1.33
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 6.20 6.20 6.20 3.96

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 886.50 883.80 2.70 0.30
Quarter Ending Mar-17 748.63 757.60 8.97 1.20
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1,003.33 976.70 26.63 2.65
Quarter Ending Sep-16 801.24 792.70 8.54 1.07
Quarter Ending Jun-16 873.75 868.80 4.95 0.57

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1,017.00 1,017.00 1,017.00 1,034.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 3,488.13 3,490.87 3,495.29 3,497.21 3,504.12
Year Ending Dec-18 3,624.33 3,627.13 3,594.33 3,597.37 3,670.22
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.03 1.03 1.04 1.05 1.20
Year Ending Dec-18 1.16 1.16 1.17 1.18 1.33

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 1 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 1 4
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 1 5

Earnings vs. Estimates

JCDecaux SA News

