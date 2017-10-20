JCDecaux SA (JCDX.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1,017.00 1,017.00 1,017.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 15 3,488.13 3,545.38 3,446.46 3,504.12 Year Ending Dec-18 15 3,624.33 3,703.00 3,527.54 3,670.22 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 19 1.03 1.12 0.93 1.20 Year Ending Dec-18 19 1.16 1.30 1.00 1.33 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 6.20 6.20 6.20 3.96