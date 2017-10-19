Edition:
United States

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd (JCHA.NS)

JCHA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,592.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs40.20 (+1.57%)
Prev Close
Rs2,552.70
Open
Rs2,542.00
Day's High
Rs2,670.00
Day's Low
Rs2,508.90
Volume
39,949
Avg. Vol
13,544
52-wk High
Rs2,775.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,144.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- March 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.33 3.33 3.33 3.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 4,393.00 4,393.00 4,393.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 18,402.50 18,465.00 18,340.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 23,293.50 24,123.00 22,464.00 23,992.00
Year Ending Mar-19 2 27,624.50 28,835.00 26,414.00 27,237.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 29.42 31.50 27.34 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 39.90 44.00 35.79 49.02
Year Ending Mar-19 2 58.33 62.50 54.16 69.63
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 49.51 49.51 49.51 55.88

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 9,514.00 8,628.03 885.97 9.31
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4,393.00 5,780.46 1,387.46 31.58
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,647.67 2,609.58 38.09 1.44
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3,194.67 2,874.99 319.68 10.01
Quarter Ending Jun-16 8,606.00 8,494.39 111.61 1.30

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4,393.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 18,402.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 23,293.50 23,293.50 23,293.50 23,293.50 23,992.00
Year Ending Mar-19 27,624.50 27,624.50 27,624.50 27,624.50 27,237.50

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd News