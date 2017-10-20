Jacquet Metal Service SA (JCQ.PA)
JCQ.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
27.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
27.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.62 (-2.20%)
€-0.62 (-2.20%)
Prev Close
€28.12
€28.12
Open
€28.12
€28.12
Day's High
€28.25
€28.25
Day's Low
€27.42
€27.42
Volume
113,631
113,631
Avg. Vol
23,943
23,943
52-wk High
€29.61
€29.61
52-wk Low
€14.46
€14.46
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|21 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|1,712.50
|1,715.00
|1,710.00
|1,727.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|1,783.50
|1,787.00
|1,780.00
|1,820.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|1.97
|1.97
|1.96
|1.14
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|2.36
|2.40
|2.31
|1.71
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|434.00
|378.00
|56.00
|12.90
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|247.60
|238.84
|8.76
|3.54
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|326.10
|287.90
|38.20
|11.71
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|326.50
|320.80
|5.70
|1.75
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,712.50
|1,712.50
|1,712.50
|1,708.00
|1,727.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,783.50
|1,783.50
|1,783.50
|1,783.50
|1,820.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
- BRIEF-IMS along with unit signs LOI to buy controlling stake in MSM
- BRIEF-IMS to buyback 145,000 shares at 3.75 zloty per share
- BRIEF-IMS Q2 net profit rises to 1.9 mln zlotys
- BRIEF-IMS to buy 400,000 own shares at 3.60 zloty/shr
- BRIEF-IMS plans to buy back up to 1.0 mln of its own shares for up to 2.5 mln zlotys