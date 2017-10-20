Edition:
Jacquet Metal Service SA (JCQ.PA)

JCQ.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

27.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.62 (-2.20%)
Prev Close
€28.12
Open
€28.12
Day's High
€28.25
Day's Low
€27.42
Volume
113,631
Avg. Vol
23,943
52-wk High
€29.61
52-wk Low
€14.46

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 21 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.50 2.50 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1,712.50 1,715.00 1,710.00 1,727.00
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1,783.50 1,787.00 1,780.00 1,820.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1.97 1.97 1.96 1.14
Year Ending Dec-18 2 2.36 2.40 2.31 1.71

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-15 434.00 378.00 56.00 12.90
Quarter Ending Dec-12 247.60 238.84 8.76 3.54
Quarter Ending Jun-12 326.10 287.90 38.20 11.71
Quarter Ending Mar-12 326.50 320.80 5.70 1.75

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,712.50 1,712.50 1,712.50 1,708.00 1,727.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1,783.50 1,783.50 1,783.50 1,783.50 1,820.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

