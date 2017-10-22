Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd (JCYC.SI)
JCYC.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
40.54SGD
9:31pm EDT
Change (% chg)
$0.39 (+0.97%)
Prev Close
$40.15
Open
$40.20
Day's High
$40.70
Day's Low
$40.20
Volume
297,500
Avg. Vol
235,077
52-wk High
$48.50
52-wk Low
$38.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|22 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|4
|4
|3
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|1.75
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|16,654.20
|16,807.50
|16,500.80
|17,315.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|18,698.70
|20,107.00
|17,656.80
|18,677.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|2.09
|2.16
|2.02
|2.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|2.43
|2.71
|2.20
|2.33
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3,978.94
|4,054.10
|75.16
|1.89
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|3,654.24
|3,648.90
|5.34
|0.15
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|3,713.15
|3,782.20
|69.05
|1.86
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|3,677.10
|3,698.80
|21.70
|0.59
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|4,036.42
|4,217.70
|181.29
|4.49
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.45
|0.44
|0.01
|2.22
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.53
|0.51
|0.02
|3.77
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.59
|0.41
|0.18
|30.51
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16,654.20
|16,654.20
|16,881.70
|16,881.70
|17,315.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18,698.70
|18,698.70
|18,668.70
|18,668.70
|18,677.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.09
|2.09
|2.12
|2.12
|2.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.43
|2.43
|2.42
|2.42
|2.33
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Jardine Cycle & Carriage posts HY profit attributable of US$399 mln
- BRIEF-Jardine Cycle & Carriage increases Shareholding in Siam City Cement
- BRIEF-Jardine Cycle & Carriage says acquired 17.6 million new ordinary shares in Siam City Cement
- BRIEF-Jardine Cycle & Carriage Q1 profit attributable $210 million