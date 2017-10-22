Edition:
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd (JCYC.SI)

JCYC.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

40.54SGD
9:31pm EDT
Change (% chg)

$0.39 (+0.97%)
Prev Close
$40.15
Open
$40.20
Day's High
$40.70
Day's Low
$40.20
Volume
297,500
Avg. Vol
235,077
52-wk High
$48.50
52-wk Low
$38.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 22 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 4 4 3
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 1.75

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 16,654.20 16,807.50 16,500.80 17,315.80
Year Ending Dec-18 3 18,698.70 20,107.00 17,656.80 18,677.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 2.09 2.16 2.02 2.10
Year Ending Dec-18 3 2.43 2.71 2.20 2.33

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3,978.94 4,054.10 75.16 1.89
Quarter Ending Mar-16 3,654.24 3,648.90 5.34 0.15
Quarter Ending Dec-15 3,713.15 3,782.20 69.05 1.86
Quarter Ending Sep-15 3,677.10 3,698.80 21.70 0.59
Quarter Ending Jun-15 4,036.42 4,217.70 181.29 4.49
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.45 0.44 0.01 2.22
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.53 0.51 0.02 3.77
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.59 0.41 0.18 30.51

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 16,654.20 16,654.20 16,881.70 16,881.70 17,315.80
Year Ending Dec-18 18,698.70 18,698.70 18,668.70 18,668.70 18,677.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.09 2.09 2.12 2.12 2.10
Year Ending Dec-18 2.43 2.43 2.42 2.42 2.33

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

